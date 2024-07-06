Hailin Xu Appointed New CEO Of The Saurer Group

ARBON, Switzerland — July 1, 2024 — Effective July 1, 2024, Hailin Xu will become the CEO of the Saurer Group, succeeding Dr. Uwe Rondé, who is leaving the company at his request.

Hailin Xu joined the Saurer Group in 2018 as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Global Open End Product Line.

Born in China and now a Swiss citizen, he brings extensive management experience and high intercultural expertise. Hailin Xu holds a degree from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. He also has a Master’s degree from the China Institute of Atomic Energy and a Master’s in Business Administration from Lancaster University in the UK and the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Before joining Saurer, Hailin Xu worked for the ABB Group in Switzerland from 2008 to 2018, serving as Vice President of Global Supply Chain for the Transformer Division.

“Given the drastic changes in the world and the many challenges and opportunities Saurer is facing, we are very pleased that with Hailin Xu we have been able to attract an internationally experienced manager with extensive knowledge in the strategic direction of the product and service business,” says Xueping Pan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saurer Group. “He also deeply understands Eastern and Western cultures, enabling him to promote synergies even better.”

For personal reasons, Dr Uwe Rondé has resigned from his positions as Group CEO, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and other related positions. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Uwe Rondé for his great contribution to the company’s development during his tenure.

Posted: July 6, 2024

Source: Saurer Intelligent Technology AG