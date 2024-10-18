ALTA™ Luxury Opens World Of Luxury Fabrics For Commercial And High-Traffic Use

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — October 16, 2024 — A revolutionary new technology from Applied Textiles, ALTA™ Luxury, opens the world of luxury fabrics for high-traffic residential and hospitality applications. ALTA™ Luxury is a technology that engineers beautiful, high-end fabrics that enhances durability, making them more suitable for higher traffic commercial and residential projects.

Luxury fabrics, though beautiful, rich and inviting, can fail wear standards and fire code requirements and be difficult to clean. The ALTA™ Luxury technology extends the lifespan of the textile without changing the aesthetic — often making it better. ALTA™ Luxury keeps fabrics soft and enhances their texture and touch.

“Designers want luxury fabrics for higher traffic environments, whether that be a bustling boutique hotel lobby or luxurious residential living room,” said Applied Textiles Founder John Schroeter. “At Applied Textiles, we have considerable investment in the last third of textile production, which is everything off the loom — washing, steaming, tumbling, softening, texturizing, backing and lamination.”

Applied Lab, a division of Applied Textiles can also test and qualify these materials for their use and lifecycle. Treating a luxury fabric is important, and a certified texting facility like Applied Lab ensures fabrics pass FR codes and wear requirements.

ALTA™ Luxury opens a whole new world to designers looking to add luxury textiles to their projects. Fabrics once thought too fragile for commercial and high-use residential environments can now be engineered with the ALTA™ Luxury technology, enabling their use in most applications. This unlocks endless possibilities for designers to explore creativity without being constrained by fabric performance limitations.

ALTA™ Luxury uses an environmentally friendly water-based process to engineer fabrics to enhance performance after weaving or knitting. Fabrics benefiting from ALTA™ Luxury include natural fibers, velvets, chenilles, boucles, and pile fabrics that include complex patterns and rich textures. ALTA™ Luxury makes specifying natural fibers possible. Natural fibers, many of which were replaced by synthetics because of wear characteristics, are now able to be used in commercial and higher traffic areas.

ALTA™ Luxury not only helps textiles last longer, the process also provides superior repellency against spills and stains.

With quick processing times and the ability to accommodate all order sizes, ALTA™ Luxury is designed to be flexible and easy to specify.

Applied Textiles is a textile testing and technology company. It does not make or sell fabrics; it makes them better and longer‐lasting with performance technologies and accredited lab testing.

Posted: October 18, 2024

Source: Applied Textiles