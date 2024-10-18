KARL MAYER Warp Preparation Announce Contracts In Conjunction With ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 17, 2024 — With its exhibition at ITMA ASIA + CITME, KARL MAYER warp preparation focuses on sustainability and efficiency and hits the bull’s eye. The exhibits are among the top talking points at the KARL MAYER GROUP stand. On display here will be a latest-generation beam warping machine with a unique working speed of max. 1,200 m/min, the brand new CASCADE system for significantly reducing steam consumption, costs and environmental impact during sizing, and the equally new Smart Size Box – a sophisticated technology that makes a valuable contribution to the topic of predictive maintenance by monitoring the condition of wear components and thus aroused the curiosity of many visitors, including a delegation from Pinhua Garments Co.

The renowned company based in Shijiazhuang in north-eastern China specializes in the processing of recycled staple fibres and focuses on high efficiency and low water consumption. An ISOSIZE and an earlier generation KARL MAYER sizing machine are already in production in its warp preparation department. Pinhua Garments has now invested in another innovative warp preparation solution, a PROSIZE with VSB Size Box. With the signing of the contract, the state-of-the-art sizing equipment celebrates its premiere on the Chinese market.

At the trade fair, the experts from Pinhua Garments first learned about the possibilities of the Smart Size Box HSB and expressed great interest in this latest development for the sizing sector. The advantages of the advanced solution include less unplanned downtime and maintenance costs, and therefore more efficient, but also quality-assured production processes. Like all PROSIZE Size Boxes, the Smart Size Box enables a cover factor of up to 100% at a maximum sizing speed of 160 m/min, with 200 m/min also possible as an option.

In addition to the Smart Size Box feature, the Size Box VSB was the subject of the exchange with Pinhua Garments Co. The innovative sizing equipment works with a highly efficient application technology that uses up to 10% fewer sizing additives compared to the immersion bath process. This saves costs, energy during desizing and waste water. In addition, the ability to control the yarn tension by the sizing system is an important advantage in view of the demanding processing of cotton. This performance convinced Pinhua Garments: The company ordered a PROSIZE with VSB Size Box.

“This investment is a reinforcing vote of confidence and I’m pleased to see our customer willing to grow with KARL MAYER through different generations and developments of machines,” says Gabriel Chiu, Regional Sales Manager at Warp Preparation Business Unit.

Posted: October 18, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP