Apparel Manufacturer And Exporter Meenakshi India Lists On The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Main Board

CHENNAI, India — July 28, 2026 — Meenakshi India Limited (MIL), an apparel manufacturer specialising in premium bottom wear and outerwear for global brands, today announced its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Main Board. As the company marks this milestone, it has outlined plans to invest approximately ₹40 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity and target annual revenues of ₹450–500 crore by FY30.

Following its formal listing approval on July 22, the company underwent a special pre-open call auction session Tuesday for price discovery. Backed by robust market interest, the stock opened at ₹281.99 and quickly locked into its upper circuit to close at ₹296.08, marking an extraordinary 2,860.8% jump from its base face value of ₹10 per share. The company will continue to remain listed on The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.

This milestone positions Meenakshi India Limited to accelerate its next phase of growth by expanding its manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its presence across domestic and international markets, deepening customer partnerships and continuing to deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited, said:

“Our listing on the BSE Main Board is an important milestone for Meenakshi India Limited and comes at a defining moment for the Indian textile and apparel industry. With global demand recovering and improved market access from recent and upcoming trade agreements, such as the India–UK FTA, already being operational, the signed and soon-to-be-operational India–EU FTA, and ongoing discussions around a bilateral trade agreement with the US, premium Indian apparel manufacturers can expect stronger export demand and improved realisations, enhancing their global competitiveness. We believe the industry is entering a new phase of growth, and Meenakshi India is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity through its focus on quality, reliability and specialised manufacturing. Our planned investments in capacity expansion will enable us to meet growing global demand while continuing to build long-term value for our customers, shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Looking ahead, Meenakshi India Limited plans to invest approximately ₹40 crore towards expanding its manufacturing infrastructure, with the objective of increasing its annual production capacity from around 18 lakh garments to nearly 35 lakh garments by FY30. Backed by these investments and sustained operational excellence, the company targets revenue in the range of ₹450–500 crore by FY30. As it executes its growth strategy, Meenakshi India Limited will continue to reinforce its position as a preferred manufacturing partner for leading global brands by focusing on premium, value-added apparel solutions, underpinned by quality, innovation and specialised manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. Shubhang Goenka, Whole-Time Director, Meenakshi India Limited, added:

“Becoming a BSE Main Board-listed company reflects the evolution of Meenakshi India into a stronger and more mature organisation. It enhances our visibility in the capital markets while reinforcing our commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency and disciplined execution. As we move forward, we will remain focused on delivering consistent operational performance, strengthening customer relationships and maintaining the highest standards expected of a listed company.”

The BSE Main Board listing marks another defining chapter in Meenakshi India Limited’s four-decade journey as the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturing partner for leading global apparel brands.

About Meenakshi India Limited

Established in 1982, Meenakshi India Limited is a leading apparel manufacturing company based in Tamil Nadu. The company provides end-to-end garment manufacturing solutions and specialises in premium bottom wear and outerwear for international brands. With over four decades of industry experience, MIL combines manufacturing excellence, product innovation and sustainable practices to deliver high-quality apparel solutions to customers worldwide.

Posted: August 1, 2026

Source: Meenakshi India Limited (MIL) / BSE Limited / The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited