Asia Pacific Rayon And TOTON Showcase The Creative Potential Of Viscose And Lyocell In Contemporary Fashion

SINGAPORE — July 29, 2026 — Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading producer of viscose-rayon fibre, has partnered with celebrated Indonesian fashion designer Toton Januar for the launch of his latest collection, TOTON 2027: KALA, inspired by Javanese and Balinese mythology demonstrating the versatility of cellulose fibres in contemporary fashion.

The collection features 10 curated looks crafted from viscose- and lyocell-based fabrics, exploring how material characteristics influence silhouette, movement and structure. Through the collection, TOTON showcases how cellulose fibres can be transformed into elevated, contemporary designs while delivering comfort, versatility and refined aesthetics.

The collection highlights the growing role of cellulose fibres in premium fashion, demonstrating how nature-based fibres can enable designers to achieve both creative expression and functional performance.

“I have always enjoyed exploring new materials for every collection, and working with viscose- and lyocell-based fabrics has been an exciting experience. These materials bring a fresh perspective to the design process, offering versatility that adapts beautifully to different silhouettes and creative approaches,” said Toton Januar, Co-Founder and Designer of TOTON.

“With this new collection, I want to show that functional and comfortable materials can also become powerful expressions of artistry and transformation in fashion. Working with APR has given us greater opportunities to push material innovation while creating collections that are increasingly relevant to the future of Indonesia’s fashion industry.”

The partnership reflects APR’s commitment to strengthening Indonesia’s downstream textile and fashion ecosystem by demonstrating the capabilities of nature-based eco-friendly fibres across a broader range of applications, including contemporary and premium fashion.

“Through this collaboration with Toton, we are demonstrating how viscose and lyocell fibres can support creative expression while meeting the performance and sustainability expectations of modern fashion. Working with designers such as Toton helps expand the possibilities of cellulose fibres into new and premium fashion segments,” said Sachin Malik, Business Head of Asia Pacific Rayon.

As designers increasingly place greater emphasis on material selection, the relationship between fibre, fabric and design continues to shape the future of fashion. Through TOTON 2027: KALA, APR, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, and TOTON demonstrate how thoughtful material choices can influence every stage of the creative process – from silhouette and movement to texture and form – while delivering the aesthetic, comfort and performance expected in contemporary fashion.

This collaboration underscores the potential of cellulose fibres as a foundation for innovation, enabling designers to create collections that combine creativity, functionality and material excellence.

Posted: August 1, 2026

Source: Asia Pacific Rayon (APR)