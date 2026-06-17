Cinte Techtextil China Maps Textile Future With Specialised Zones And Forward-Looking Fringe Events

SHANGHAI — June 3, 2026 — As global demand for high-performance materials evolves, Cinte Techtextil China is set to steer the industry’s next growth phase by driving the convergence of global expertise, specialised zones, and forward-looking tech and insights. Building on its diverse scope, the upcoming edition will especially spotlight critical sub-sectors such as Medtech & Protech, Indutech and Buildtech. The offering will be augmented by the well-received Mobiltech and Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zones, alongside the high-calibre German and European Zones. Beyond the booths, the fringe programme structured around four core pillars will chart a definitive roadmap for technical textiles and nonwovens.

China’s technical textile and nonwovens industry continues to build positive momentum in early 2026 despite a complex external environment. According to China Customs, imports remained stable while the sector’s export value reached USD 7.7 billion during the first two months of the year, a YoY increase of 17.7%[1]. The upward trajectory is firmly rooted in a widespread push for tech and quality upgrades, as well as more precise requirements across critical application areas, namely Mobiltech, Medtech, Protech, Indutech, and Buildtech. In 2026, Cinte Techtextil China will bring these sectors to the forefront with exhibitors such as Dawnsens New Material, Picanol NV, and Zhejiang Jinda Coating.

During the fair’s networking event at Techtextil in April, Ms R.Lalitha, I.A.S., Commissioner of Textiles, State Government of Tamil Nadu, India, underscored Cinte Techtextil China’s direct relevance to global demands: “The fair’s focus on Indutech, Mobiltech, and Medtech aligns perfectly with Tamil Nadu’s automotive and medical textile strengths. As we encourage our industries to foray into high-value, sustainable technical textiles, this platform is vital for mutual cooperation and understanding recent developments in China. Cinte Techtextil China’s fringe event themes are also highly on point, capturing where the future of textiles lies.”

Specialised zones showcase growing sub-sectors and international excellence

In addition to the highly sought-after Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone in Hall W5, the Mobiltech Zone in Hall W4 is expected to remain a top priority for global buyers. Reflecting the soaring demand for automotive textiles, the zone has consistently attracted leading buyers such as Hyosung, Hyundai, Li Auto, Mazda, SAIC-GM, SAIC Volkswagen, Tesla, and Zeekr. This year, one of the zone’s key exhibitors will be Shanghai Shenda, whose offering comprises automotive carpets, headliners, trunks, parcel shelves, wheel arch liners, dash insulators, and related acoustic components.

Europe remains China’s premier source for technical textiles, capturing a 26% share of import value in 2025[2].Showcasing the continent’s expertise with their own comprehensive rosters of pioneers, the German Zone and European Zone at the Overseas Zone (W5) will attract buyers sourcing high-tech, premium solutions, connecting them directly with manufacturers who shape the future of technical textiles and nonwovens. Featured participants include:

Groz-Beckert: the world’s leading provider of industrial machine needles, precision parts, fine tools, and systems for the textile and nonwovens industries. With a global presence and strong local expertise in China, the company supports customers across all key sectors including knitting, weaving, nonwovens, tufting, sewing, and spinning.

Swisstulle (Qingdao): owned by Swisstulle AG, the company specialises in high-grade fabric knitting, finishing and dyeing. Using imported raw materials and advanced Karl Mayer and Brückner machinery, Swisstulle delivers bespoke tulle across a diverse range of widths, colours, densities and styles.The company offers tailored solutions mainly serving the high-end lingerie, automotive sunshade, and home textile sectors.

Also in the Overseas Zone, the Nonwoven Federation of India (NWFI), the unified body representing the country’s regional associations of spunbond nonwoven fabric manufacturers, will give fairgoers efficient access to a wide range of India’s latest solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

Multi-themed fringe programme to shape industry horizons

Complementing the future-focused business exchange, the fair’s fringe programme will revolve around four core pillars: Industry Insights, AI, Innovation, and Sustainability.

At the heart of Industry Insights is the annual flagship conference – China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC) – plus a series of other sessions and end-use guided tours delivering critical information.

The AI-focused events will bring together experts to share advanced models and demonstrate how AI is actively empowering textile manufacturing and supply chains. Meanwhile, the Innovation pillar will highlight forward-thinking solutions, including exhibitor presentations and a curated project showcase from domestic and international textile students. Catered to the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, the Mobiltech display zone will present cutting-edge and sustainable advancements in automotive textiles, showcasing key products like interior materials, lightweight composites, smart-sensing fabrics, and acoustic insulation solutions.

Moving into the Sustainability frontier, the expert-led Econogy Tours will connect buyers with a select lineup of exhibitors who have passed the Econogy Check[3], providing direct insights into sustainable production practices and innovative, eco-friendly materials set to make an impact across the fairground.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from September 1 – 3, 2026.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: June 17, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Limited