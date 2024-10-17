Rieter Ring Spinning System Powers Innovative Italian Textile Company Beste’s Fully Traceable Supply Chain

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — October 17, 2024 — The innovative Italian textile company Beste Spa has placed an order for a complete Rieter ring spinning system. The latest Rieter technology, in conjunction with digitization and automation solutions, will support Beste in setting up the entire textile production process locally in Italy, centered around producing the highest quality for luxury brands. This investment is a key component of the ITACO project, which focuses on creating a 100% organic and fully traceable Italian cotton supply chain.

Beste and Rieter have signed an order to exclusively equip the newly founded spinning mill, FILUM S.R.L., in Bergamo, Italy, with the latest Rieter technology, including a complete ring spinning system. This is a pivotal step in the ITACO project, which encompasses every phase of cotton production – from the cultivation of organic cotton in southern Italy to spinning in Bergamo and garment manufacturing in the Prato region. Everything is done within a few hundred kilometers, providing unparalleled control over quality and sustainability, making Beste’s supply chain fully transparent.

From fiber preparation to winding, the new spinning mill will be exclusively equipped with the latest Rieter technology. With the fully electronic ring spinning machine G 38, equipped with the compacting device COMPACTapron, Beste produces combed compacted yarn that meets the highest standards required for its ITACO collection.

The all-in-one digital mill management system ESSENTIAL connects data throughout Beste’s new spinning mill, giving the company a comprehensive view of all relevant performance indicators from bale to package. The fully automated piecing robot ROBOspin ensures consistent performance of the ring spinning machines and minimizes personnel deployment. The fully automated roving bobbin transport system SERVOtrail Direct further reduces personnel requirements as no manual bobbin transport is needed.

Giovanni Santi, CEO of Beste, states: “We engage with partners who share our philosophy and standards. Rieter machines meet our demand for the highest quality and enable us to produce yarns for our garments that embody the design and quality hallmarks of ITACO, our unique, fully traceable Italian cotton project.”

Roger Albrecht, Head of the Rieter Business Group Machines & Systems, adds: “We are proud that Beste has chosen our technology to accelerate their growth momentum. Our ring spinning system perfectly fits into this complete Italian production chain, supporting the ITACO project’s vision of high-quality, sustainable garments.”

Posted: October 17, 2024

Source: Rieter Ltd.