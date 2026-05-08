Heberlein And Bozok: Driving Sustainable Growth In Türkiye Through Advanced Technology And Strong Partnerships

WATTWIL, Switzerland / ISTANBUL, Turkey — April 14, 2026 — Heberlein is globally recognized as a leading provider of air interlacing and air texturing jets for synthetic filament yarns. In Türkiye, the brand has built a strong market presence thanks to its close cooperation with its experienced representative Bozok Mümessillik Makina Kimya San. ve Tic. A.Ş. in Istanbul. Together, they support Turkish filament yarn producers with advanced technology, local expertise, and trusted services.

A strong textile nation with advanced demands

Türkiye is the important textile and filament yarn production hub between Europe and Asia. With a dynamic, export-oriented business, Turkish producers continuously invest in high-performance technologies to ensure efficiency, quality, sustainability, and satisfied international customers.

Heberlein’s expertise in air interlacing and air texturing perfectly matches the requirements of the Turkish synthetic yarn market. Producers demand stable processes, reduced air consumption, consistent interlacing quality, and long service life – all key strengths of Heberlein solutions.

Local expertise combined with world-leading technology

As Heberlein’s long-standing representative, Bozok plays a crucial role in bridging Swiss innovation and Turkish production expertise. With deep knowledge of the local textile industry, Bozok supports customers throughout the entire process – from technical consultation and product selection to trials and after-sales service.

In-plant trials are a highly appreciated service. Working closely with Heberlein specialists, Bozok supports customers in evaluating interlacing density and stability, yarn regularity and overall quality, air consumption optimisation, and opportunities to improve process efficiency.

This hands-on approach not only provides valuable real-world insights but also builds strong customer confidence, helping each producer identify the ideal jet solution for their specific POY, FDY, or texturing processes.

Experience innovation at ITM 2026

Heberlein’s philosophy combines innovation, technical precision, and long-term customer relationships. Continuous investment in R&D at the company’s Swiss textile laboratory ensures that customers worldwide benefit from the advanced technological developments.

The APe series is a perfect example of Heberlein’s innovative strength. These jets can reduce compressed air consumption by up to 15% while maintaining the same number of knots. For DTY yarn producers, this translates into significant energy cost savings. Experts from Heberlein and Bozok support customers in calculating the individual savings potential. They are at visitors’ service at ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Heberlein and Bozok team will welcome interested parties in Hall 7, Booth 708A, at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, from June 9 to 13.

Firsthand information will also be available on PolyJet-TG-3. The new generation of high-performance air interlacing jets for spinning achieves uniform interlacing density and heavy, reliable knots for high-tenacity yarn. Heberlein’s PolyJet-TG-3 performs more than 12 knots per meter with 1100f98dtex and 1670f98dtex. The improved yarn quality leads to reduced variation in tensile strength, elongation, and elasticity. As a result, bobbins show improved unwinding behaviour, contributing to higher production efficiency.

“Turkish customers value performance, reliability, and measurable production improvements,” says Levent Umut, Sales Manager, Bozok Mümessillik Makina Kimya San. ve Tic. A.Ş. “With Heberlein technology, we are able to deliver exactly that. We look forward to welcoming customers and partners at ITM 2026 in Istanbul.”

Posted: May 7, 2026

Source: Heberlein Technology AG