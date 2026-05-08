Picanol To Present Its Leading Weaving Technology At ITM 2026

IEPER, Belgium — May 8, 2026 — Picanol is pleased to announce it will be participating in ITM 2026 in Istanbul. This is a key event for industry professionals to engage with the Turkish textile industry as well as the extensive international audience attending the fair. During the event, Picanol will present its latest innovations to the visitors in Hall 8, booth 802.

Experience top‑level weaving performance with the Ultimax

The Ultimax rapier weaving machine excels in terms of both performance and fabric quality. Designed with sustainability as a core principle and equipped with a high degree of digitalization, the Ultimax offers an unprecedented level of ease of use. It is a highly focused and razor‑sharp machine that is ready to run at audacious speeds and delivering top‑quality output.

At ITM 2026, two of our Ultimax weaving machines will be on display, each featuring a wide range of options. One of the machines will be weaving denim fabric, while the other one will be weaving voile fabric.

Picanol’s next generation of OmniPlus‑i Connect

At the end of 2025, Picanol launched the next-generation OmniPlus-i Connect, which set a new benchmark in airjet weaving technology. This latest evolution of the trusted platform demonstrates how Picanol continues to deliver innovative, performance-driven solutions to meet the evolving challenges faced by modern weaving mills.

Thanks to a complete redesign and optimization of key machine components, Picanol achieved an impressive energy saving of up to 1.5 kW per machine. This breakthrough innovation, which is called

EcoBoost, has drastically reduced the energy consumption of weaving machines, making it a real game-changer for customers who focus on realizing sustainability and cost control. At ITM 2026, the OmniPlus-i Connect will be demonstrated while weaving poplin fabrics.

Unlock the full potential of your weaving machines with PicConnect

With PicConnect, Picanol brings all its digital tools and services together in one centralized platform. At ITM, visitors will be able to discover all the benefits and latest features of PicConnect – which is now also AI‑powered. This will enable them to fully leverage the many possibilities offered by Picanol weaving machines.

The Picanol team will demonstrate how PicConnect visualizes data from across your weaving mill – such as production rates, machine performance, weaver efficiency, and energy consumption – in a

clear and intuitive way. This empowers managers to quickly obtain high-level insights. PicConnect offers several pre-defined dashboards, each of which can be customized to the user’s preferences and scheduled to be sent directly to your inbox.

Details of the Picanol weaving machines that will be on display at ITM 2026:

OmniPlus-i Connect-2-P 190 Poplin

Warp : Cv Ne 30/1 Density: 24.4 ends/cm Drawing in width: 170 cm

: Weft : Cv Ne 30/1Density: 22 picks/cm

:

Highlighted features: • EcoBoost • AirStream • EcoWeft• WeavePilot • o-Leno • Blue22 EasySetprewinders

Standard: • BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept •AirStream • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation • PicConnect-enabled

Monitor package: • Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use

Smart savings package: • Power monitoring • AirMaster with integrated air consumption meter •Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus)

Automation package: • Pick Repair Automation (PRA II Plus) • Prewinder Switch-Off (PSO) • AutoSpeed Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation

Ultimax-4-R 220 Denim

Warp : Co Ne 10/1 Density: 19 ends/cm Drawing in width: 210 cm

: Weft : PBT Ne 13/1

: Density : 18.5 picks/cm

:

Highlighted features: Recycled yarn ready • EcoFill 4c • Electronic Right Gripper Opener (ERGO) • Gripper stroke measurement • Gripper tape monitoring • Guided Gripper GC • Quick Style Change (QSC)

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept• Gripper stroke measurement • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation• PicConnect-enabled

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens filling detector• Gripper tape monitoring

Optimization package: Power monitoring • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation• On-loom Picascope

Ultimax-8-R 360 Fancy voile

Warp : Pes 68f24/800 den Density: 30 ends/cm Drawing in width: 336 cm

: Weft : Pes 68 den + Pes 20 den + Pes 150 den + Pes 300 den + fancy Ne 1.8

: Density : 18 – 28 picks/cm

:

Highlighted features: OptiForce take-up • QuickStep weft presenter • On-loom Picascope • Tension Display (TED) • Electronic Filling Tensioner (EFT) • SmartCut • e-Leno

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Gripper stroke measurement • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation • PicConnect-enabled

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens filling detector • Gripper tape monitoring

Optimization package: Power monitoring • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation • On-loom Picascope

Posted: May 8, 2026

Source: Picanol, part of Tessenderlo Group