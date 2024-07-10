Sun Chemical To Highlight Transformational Solutions At Futureprint 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J — July 10, 2024 — Sun Chemical will present its extensive portfolio of solutions for a variety of wide format applications on stand K090 at FuturePrint 2024 (July 10-13, 2024) in São Paulo, Brazil under the theme of ‘Experience. Transformation.’

“FuturePrint is a key flagship show for the wide format industry and the perfect place to present our extensive portfolio of solutions for digital printing,” said Renato Rossi, Business Manager Latin America, Sun Chemical. “The event’s importance to the industry underscores its significance to Sun Chemical. As the largest producer of inks and coatings, we´re excited to exhibit at the show once again while connecting with customers to demonstrate ways they can experience transformation.”

Solutions on display will include Sun Chemical’s wide format and super wide format inkjet inks, textile inkjet inks, screen inks and industrial inks, and solutions from Sun Chemical’s digital inkjet brand, SunJet.

Wide Format

Sun Chemical will promote its Streamline range of eco-solvent inkjet inks for wide format printers. Formulated with low odorchemistry, the Streamline ink series is GREENGUARD Gold certified for low indoor emissions.

The Streamline portfolio highlighted will include wide format product solutions, offered in industry standard cartridges and pouches and designed for easy installation with printers widely used in the sign, display, and graphics markets. New for 2024, the Streamline ESL 2 and Ultima inks have been updated to add compatibility with the Epson i3200 and Brother printheads used with the latest generation of eco-solvent printers.

Streamline offers a team of fully trained, experienced engineers, offering on-site and remote support for ink conversions, color profiling, and perfecting press setup to ensure customers can optimize use of Streamline inks.

Super Wide Format

With the increasing popularity of new industrial 3.2m solvent inkjet presses, Streamline offers tailored ink solutions to support presses with Konica Minolta, Spectra Starfire, and Epson i3200 printheads. Optimized for the inkjet droplet specification and the end-user print application requirements, the latest addition to the range is Sun Chemical’s Streamline SGR, a solvent ink series for presses using Ricoh Gen 5 printheads.

Aqueous Inks

Sun Chemical will promote its patented Streamline aqueous ink technology for printing on paper substrates such as billboard poster, corrugated, and décor. These aqueous inks help meet increased demand for sustainable developments in ink technology.

Available for Kyocera and Ricoh Gen 5 printheads, Streamline aqueous inks offer high color strength which dries faster and reduces ink consumption. The inks also offer improved print finish, color vibrancy, and lower energy consumption costs.

Digital Textile Inks

Sun Chemical will highlight its full range of digital inks for textile decoration across several applications such as sign and display, sportswear, fashion, and home textiles. Its recently launched Xennia Jade inks for direct to film (DTF) printing will also be on display. This range includes CMYK and white inks plus the required resin powder for outstanding application performance and print reliability.

Other products at the stand will include ElvaJet Opal SB, the market-leading sublimation transfer inks for Epson printheads, ElvaJet Topaz SC hybrid sublimation inks for Kyocera printheads with unparalleled performance when printed direct to fabric or when using a transfer print process, and ElvaJet SR342 sublimation inks for higher viscosity printheads.

Solutions for pigment, reactive and acid inks offering the best in color and application performance will also be showcased. Xennia Sapphire is an innovative range of pigment inks for mid and high viscosity printheads which offers a more sustainable printing process through simple dry head fixation and highly vibrant and resistant prints across a range of substrates. Xennia Amethyst Evo RC and Xennia Agate are reactive acid inks for Kyocera. Xennia Amethyst Evo offers unparallelled print and application performance with increased dye fixation, which enables the potential to increase color gamut and reduce the amount of dye washed from the fabric after fixation.

SunJet

The global inkjet brand of Sun Chemical and DIC, SunJet, will demonstrate its most recent developments in inkjet chemistry, including collaborations with OEM partners, system integrators, and printhead manufacturers across a number of market sectors, including graphics, décor, textile, industrial, and packaging.

Screen and Pad Printing

Sun Chemical will showcase its extensive range of conventional and UV curing screen and pad printing inks to support both industrial and graphic screen/pad applications in many markets such as automotive, aerospace, printed electronics, packaging, and displays, across a range of substrates from paper to plastics and glass.

Advanced Materials

SEPAREL® is another product Sun Chemical will display at its stand. These degassing modules prevent gas from passing through a hollow-fiber membrane and allow only liquid to pass through, resulting in minimal pressure loss and compact size. The range offers a variety of products suitable for various ink types and applications including aqueous, solvent and UV.

“At Sun Chemical, we are committed to impacting industry transformation through sustainability,” said Peter Saunders, Global Director, Digital Businesses, Sun Chemical. “As we continue to make sustainable advancements in ink technology, we enable our customers to operate more sustainably themselves.”

To learn more about the products and services Sun Chemical is exhibiting at FuturePrint, visit:

www.sunchemical.com/digital.

Posted: July 10, 2024

Source: Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group