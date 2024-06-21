Yarn Expo Autumn 2024 To Sate Industry’s Sustainability Demands In August

SHANGHAI — June 20, 2024 — With eco-friendly products in the spotlight, this year’s spring show signaled a positive outlook for the global yarn and fibre market. Set to continue the momentum, Yarn Expo Autumn 2024 will open doors from August 27 – 29 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where exhibitors will showcase a wide spectrum of in-demand, innovative and sustainable yarns and fibers. Held concurrently with the 30th edition of Intertextile Apparel, as well as CHIC and PH Value, the fair will see the entire value chain come together for active business and insight exchange, encouraging industry growth and connection.

Driven by a raft of societal development factors, such as the introduction of new fabrics and significant Asia-Pacific population growth, the global textile yarn market is projected to reach USD 17.87 billion by 2031[1]. Expressing her confidence in the market and Yarn Expo, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, commented: “As daily essentials, yarns and fibres are always needed – especially those reflecting sustainability efforts due to rising public awareness. With high visitor flow and positive feedback at recent editions, Asia’s leading yarn and fibre trade platform remains a hotspot for innovation and sustainability amongst global buyers, and we are eager for our exhibitors to benefit again this autumn.”

A well-known platform for sustainable upstream sourcing, the fair will align with the Texpertise Econogy initiative (the umbrella for Messe Frankfurt’s sustainability activities at its more than 50 textile trade shows worldwide). Set to focus strongly on eco-friendliness in response to market needs, the upcoming autumn show’s green initiatives will span the high-traffic Trend Forum, as well as multiple seminars and product showcases.

Exhibitors from a number of countries and regions have already confirmed their participation, including China, France, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Singapore, Türkiye, Vietnam, and more. Once again, business matching meetings will be organized to pair suppliers with relevant buyers.

Pleased with his sourcing options at last year’s autumn show, Mr Mani Kant, Director of Bishnu Texport Pvt. Ltd, India, commented: “I see more potential suppliers and many visitors. Sustainable and biodegradable products are my main concern this year, because most of our clients are looking for these kinds of products, to supply to European and US apparel brands. Especially plentiful here are recycled yarns and fibres. I have visited many exhibitions, but I think Yarn Expo is one of the best platforms to source yarns, learn about new trends, and to meet many suppliers in one place, which is a big time and money saver.”

Eclipsing the success of Yarn Expo Autumn 2023, the 2024 spring fair welcomed nearly 22,000 buyers from 107 countries and regions. At both editions, regenerated and cotton products were two of the most sought-after categories at the fairground, and are expected to be high on buyers’ lists this autumn.

Yarn Expo Autumn will be held concurrently with Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition, CHIC, and PH Value. The four fairs will bring the fibre and yarn, apparel fabrics and accessories, fashion, and knitted garments industries together under one roof, with the resultant synergy allowing exhibitors and buyers to maximise their business opportunities.

Yarn Expo Autumn is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. For more details, please visit: www.yarn-expo-autumn.com.

Yarn Expo Autumn will be held from 27 – 29 August 2024.

