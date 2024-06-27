ITMF & IAF Convention 2024 In Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 8th-10th, 2024: Comprehensive And High-Level Program Takes Shape

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — June 27, 2024 — As frequent visitors of the ITMF and IAF annual conferences have come to expect, industry experts will share the cutting edge of the developments that currently define the textile-apparel industrial complex. The unique collaboration of the textile industry federation ITMF and the apparel industry federation IAF allows the organizers to give a full supply chain picture. At a time when collaboration across the entire chain is indispensable to meet the many challenges, this is a great asset.

Collaboration is also a central theme of a session featuring Inditex, Epic Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC, part of the World Bank Group). The speakers will focus on decarbonization and show how a collaborative approach across the supply chain can achieve the real progress that our industry needs.

The apparel and textile industries are rapidly becoming more regulated, heightening the pressure to create real and significant environmental and social improvements. In a unique, global regulation session, representatives of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), the China National Textile & Apparel Council (CNTAC), the European Textile & Apparel Industry Federation (EURATEX), and the Japan Textile Federation (JTF), will explain the shape that regulation will take in their countries and regions in the coming years.

These topics and several more about fibers, digitalization, AI, etc. will be discussed in the ancient city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a country with a rapidly growing textile and apparel industry, attracting interests from across the world. This convention will be a unique industrial gathering of leaders from across the entire textile and apparel supply chain, from all parts of the world.

Posted: June 27, 2024

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)