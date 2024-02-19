Vietnam’s Booming Market To Usher In New Textile Sourcing Season At VIATT 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — February 18, 2024 — Despite emerging as the third-largest exporter in the world, Vietnam’s garment and textile products still have ample opportunities to expand their global influence. In 2023, Vietnam’s textile and garment products were exported to a record 104 countries and regions, while the export turnover is expected to rise 9.2% to reach USD 44 billion in 2024. To kick off this year’s spring sourcing season, and help industry players penetrate the country’s steadily expanding textile market, the inaugural Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place from 28 February – 1 March 2024.

Across 15,000 sqm of exhibition space at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, VIATT will feature over 400 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions. Leading suppliers from Bulgaria, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, the US and Vietnam will present their latest innovations and solutions. Addressing the entire textile value chain, products range from apparel fabrics, yarns and fibres, and garments, to home textiles, technical textiles and nonwovens, textile processing, and printing technology. Seeking to win new business in Vietnam’s high-potential market, six country and region pavilions from China, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan and Thailand will also display their cutting-edge technology and market trends. Highlighted exhibitors in each sector include:

Apparel fabrics, yarns & fibres, and garments

Idole Trading (China): Established in 2007 in Shenzhen, South China’s textile hub, the company is a fabric manufacturer that focuses on self-developed eco fabrics, mostly for European, Japanese, Korean, and domestic markets.

Uni Textile (Japan): The company manufactures a wide variety of OEKO-TEX®STANDARD 100 textiles, and several Global Recycle Standard (GRS) products. With about 35,000 items in stock, the company maintains a focus on a traceable, sustainable production system and products.

Over 280 other apparel-related suppliers can be found at the fair, including Toyoshima & Co (Japan), showcasing traceable organic cotton yarns and fabrics; Heng Li String and Braid (Hong Kong), featuring various webbings and trims for garments and sewn goods; Lai Tak Enterprises (Hong Kong), displaying a wide range of recycled polyester; and IDFL Vietnam (Vietnam/USA), an international testing and certification body for major textile standards such as GRS, RCS, GOTS, OCS, and RDS.

Home textiles

Hohmann (Germany): A leading full step manufacturer that produces high quality stock supported sheers and fabrics on roll-base. For over a century the company has developed a broad collection of high-quality products such as voile curtains, piece-dyed fabrics, coloured woven jacquards and furnishing fabrics.

Multi Glory USA Corporation (China/USA): Rooted in China for around 30 years, this vertically integrated manufacturer also owns manufacturing, operation and distribution facilities in the USA and Vietnam, providing global buyers with affordable, comfortable, high-quality bedding solutions.

Other prominent home textile suppliers include Kitsutaka Co (Japan), featuring tatami mats, Japanese paper lampshades and Japanese dining goods; Hanyang Eco Tex (Korea), showcasing customised roller blind fabrics; Sangwontex (Korea), displaying polyester blackout and dimout curtain fabrics; and Skwentex International Corp (Taiwan), featuring a variety of high-quality decorative films for interiors and automotive.

Technical textiles and nonwovens, textile processing, and printing technology

Groz Beckert (Germany): The company is the world’s leading provider of industrial machine needles, precision parts and fine tools, as well as systems and services for the production and joining of textile fabrics. Supporting knitting and warp knitting, weaving, felting, tufting, carding and sewing, its product portfolio includes around 2,500 sewing and shoe machine needles.

VEIT Group (Germany): Based in Landsberg, Germany, the Group is leading manufacturer of ironing equipment, fusing machines, pressing machines, and refinishing equipment for garments. For more than six decades, its products have demonstrated outstanding quality and maximum efficiency.

In addition to German companies, a range of other global suppliers are set to showcase their latest innovations, including Thermotech (Taiwan), presenting non-asbestos high-temperature-resistant materials; Technical Absorbents (United Kingdom), showcasing Super Absorbent Fibre (SAF™), and its latest SAF™ fabrics and SAF™ spun yarns; Wuxi Zuoyou Knitting Goods(China), presenting various knitting circular machines; and Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre (China), featuring polyester industrial yarn.

Beyond the show floor, through a wide range of events, VIATT is set to connect the textile sustainability, innovation, and fashion of key global players. The fringe programme, partly developed in accordance with “Texpertise Econogy”, the new umbrella for sustainability activities at Messe Frankfurt’s more than 50 textile trade shows worldwide, includes:

Fashion Show & Parade: Representatives from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam will join hands to showcase their sustainable collections, such as XYX Materials Co., Ltd., THEi and Thai Industrial Hemp Trade Association (TiHTA).

Seminars: Over 14 seminars will take place, covering four categories: Design & Trends, Textile and Nonwoven Technologies, Sustainability, and Market Strategy.

Workshop: The two-day onsite workshop will provide fairgoers with a natural dyeing experience for silk scarves and scrunchies. Participants will also be able to learn how to upcycle their own clothing.

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), covering the entire textile industry value chain. For more details on this fair, please visit www.viatt.com.vn or contact textile@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

The inaugural edition will be held from 28 February – 1 March 2024.

Other upcoming shows:

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition / Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition / Yarn Expo Spring

6 – 8 March 2024, Shanghai

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition / Yarn Expo Shenzhen

5 – 7 June 2024, Shenzhen (Futian)

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition

14 – 16 August 2024, Shanghai

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition / Yarn Expo Autumn

27 – 29 August 2024, Shanghai

Cinte Techtextil China

19 – 21 September 2024, Shanghai

Posted: February 19, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd