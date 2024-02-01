Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Sagar Group’s New Integrated Textile Industry Unit

BHOPAL — January 20, 2024 — Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Integrated Textile Industry state-of-the-art newly constructed automated textile Unit 6 operated by Sagar Group in village Tamot Tehsil Goharganj, Raisen district. At the inauguration ceremony, Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel, Member of Parliament from Vidisha Shri Ramakant Bhargava, Member of Legislative Assembly Bhojpur Vidhan Sabha Shri Surendra Patwa, Member of Legislative Assembly Sanchi Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Zila Panchayat Chairman Raisen Yashwant Meena and BJP District Chairman Rakesh Sharma were also present as guest of honor. The inauguration ceremony also witnessed gracious presence of Shri Raghvendra Singh IAS Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari IAS, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), Bhopal Commissioner Pavan Sharma IAS, Irshaad Ali IPS IG Hoshangabad, Collector Raisen Arvind Kumar Dubey I.A.S., media representatives, and key government officials from Bhopal and Raisen were also present during the inauguration. The new unit will manufacture Blow Room Blend Cotton Polyester Combed and Compact Yarns in the Count range 20s to 45s and will contribute to the state economy with exports to 20+ countries.

Chairman of Sagar Group, Mr. Sudhir Kumar Agrawal informed that the new unit will generate an additional 3000- 3500 direct and indirect employment to the youths of the state and will empower women of the state. Our new project now will be in dyeing & processing to manufacture fabric that will be exported to more than 20+ countries. On this occasion, Mr. Siddharth Sudhir Agrawal, Managing Director of Sagar Group, informed that, our new investment in Blow room blend Polyster Cotton has brought us one step closer to our mission of Building Nation to register amongst Madhya Pradesh’s Top 10 spinning mills in select textile clusters of India. Our innovative high-quality products will now be exported to every corner of the world with world-class quality standards. Chief Minister Dr. Mohav Yadav toured the inaugurated unit and interacted with the women working in the unit. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, “Industries will be promoted aggressively and Industrialists will be provided all possible help to set up their units. The state government is making continuous efforts to employ youth by promoting industries. My government is working towards making industries self-reliant, profitable and employment-generating. I am elated to launch SMPL Integrated Textile Industries’ Polyester Cotton Yarn Unit that will generate employment for 3500 youths of Madhya Pradesh. Dr Yadav also honored the employees of Sagar Group with a memento for their excellent contribution and for strengthening the activities of Sagar Group towards community development.

Sagar Group has invested Rs 1000 crore in the textile sector in the state and it is providing direct and indirect employment to about 3000-3500 youth of the state. It operates in Industry, Education, Real Estate, and Healthcare sectors catering to the basic needs of individuals and impacting communities with its mission to ‘Build Nation.’ The group also empowers women of state with employment and has 60% of its workforce as women. It’s spinning and knitting units at SMPL Integrated Textile Industry manufacture Sagar Yarn and Knitted Greige Fabric has an installed capacity of 200000 spindles and 40150 MT per annum of yarn and 11000 tons of fabric per annum and has been rated as the Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The integrated textile industry has also installed Madhya Pradesh’s one of the largest single-location 12 MW Roof Top Solar Power Plant as part of its sustainability drive and Green Initiative drive. The installed power plant is a milestone contributing towards ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ and will reduce 2.2 lakh tons of carbon emission which is equivalent to the plantation of four lakh trees.

Posted: February 1, 2024

Source: Sagar Group