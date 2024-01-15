Witness The New-Age, Smart And Innovative Products Catering The Garment & Textile Manufacturing Industry At Gartex Texprocess India 

MUMBAI — January 15, 2024 — The comprehensive trade show on the garment manufacturing & textile industry, Gartex Texprocess India is all set to kick off its 3rd Mumbai edition from 1-3 February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, (JWCC), Mumbai, Maharashtra. The event is anticipated to witness more than 100 exhibitors of which there are 30+ new exhibitors associating with the show. Known to be the go to marketplace for the textile buyers and sellers, this edition will feature innovations from more than 32 key product categories from the world of textiles. Featuring the co-located Denim Show, Fabrics and Trims Show and an exclusive zone on Screen Print India-Textile, the event will demonstrate the continuously evolving innovations in the textile industry.

Gartex Texprocess India – the country’s go-to trade fair for the complete textile value chain that has also attracted international textile companies for years – is once again gearing up to present the innovations in textile sector from across India and global landscape. Spread across 10000 sqm, this edition will be packed with exciting displays emphasising on new-age machinery, advanced technologies and solutions, trending fabrics and raw materials. With a renewed focus on resilient supply chain processes, technological innovations and sustainable practices, this edition will showcase product brands from India like Alliance Embroidery, Balaji Sewing Machines, DCC, Geminy, Ginni International, Jaysynth, Jeanologia, Lenzing Fibres India, LNJ Denims, Mehala, Raymonds, True Colors. The show will see international participation from brands like Brother, Bruce, Jack, Pegasus, Siruba, Yumei and more from countries like Spain, Germany, Japan, Singapore, China and others.

The product display includes categories like Denim Fabrics, Knitting Machines, ERP Solutions, Industrial Sewing Machines, Automation Solutions for Garment manufacturing in Cutting Room, Pocket Stitching, Shirts Manufacturing & Embroidery Solutions. Latest technology in Cutting Plotters, Digital Textile Printers, Heat Transfer Machine, Denim Laser and Finishing machines,3D Transfer Labels, Printed Tapes and Elastics, Sequins Chain and loose for Hand Embroidery, Garment Accessories and Large Variety of Fashion Fabrics.

The much-awaited exhibition will set the stage for many business alliances and national and international collaborations to boost the sector’s growth further. According to a report by FICCI-Wazir Advisors, the Indian textile and apparel market size was estimated around USD 165 billion in 2022, with the domestic market constituting USD 125 billion and exports contributing USD 40 billion. The market size of the industry is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach USD 350 billion by 2030. With the government initiatives and growing focus of manufacturers across various textile product categories and a strong focus on circularity, India is on the roadmap to become a global textile manufacturing hub.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said, “We are glad to bring the 3rd Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India for national and international professionals from the garment machinery and textile manufacturing landscape. The show floor will present advanced technological products that deliver high-quality and high-speed performance machinery alongside a variety of textiles, fabrics, denims, screen print solutions, accessories and much more. The product portfolio at this edition will once again engage the buyers and seller in the further driving the growth of this sector.”

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd said, “Gartex Texprocess India is a great opportunity for the participants to educate the industry about the new developments in the textile sphere. Besides being a platform to increase their brand presence, visibility and business, the show has been continuously evolved as a platform to explore and experience diverse products and partnerships through the show. We are happy to share that this edition will present new developments in technologically advanced textile machineries, solutions in embroidery, digital printing, sewing machines as well as accessories. We urge all our exhibitors and visitors to utilize our one-stop selling and sourcing platform to engage with the textile value chain under one roof.”

Gartex Texprocess India is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India. With the continued support from the Ministry of Textiles and Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA) towards the show, it will once again lead to empowering the participating companies while benefiting the trade visitors and the complete textile value chain.

