Vickers Oils Ensures Reliable Running For Lonati’s Knitting Machines

LEEDS, UK — January 15, 2024 — BTMA member Vickers Oils has marked a significant milestone in its partnership with knitting machinery leader Lonati by earning Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) approval for its VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 needle oil.

VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 is a mineral-based needle lubricant designed to meet the criteria for modern knitting machine technology. It provides a high standard of lubrication as well as holding very good stability properties and having a high resistance to oxidation. The product is readily scourable and holds a well-balanced additive system meaning that it is fully compatible with all machine components. It can also be used with machines producing any yarn type – including tricky elastanes – to produce the highest quality end product.

“The importance of specified and sustainable lubrication for modern textile machines – especially those for advanced knitting with so many needles and moving parts that need to work precisely and accurately over extended periods – should not be underestimated,” says BTMA CEO Jason Kent. “

Lonati, headquartered in Brescia, Italy, has been a prominent name in knitting machines for over 70 years, designing and manufacturing an impressive average of 8,000 annually. It places a strong emphasis on delivering the highest quality textile machinery, underpinned by a commitment to research and development that ensures the use of cutting-edge products, technologies and processes in its machines.

Vickers Oils, based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shares these values, leading the industry in quality and assurance through its continuous focus on research and development, technological leadership, quality control and customer service. As it has done for almost two centuries – the company will mark its 200th anniversary in 2028.

Lonati is now officially recommending VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 for use in its single-cylinder GOAL series of knitting machines, marking a successful collaboration that required dedicated efforts from the teams of Lonati, Vickers Oils and its Italian representative Lubrogamma. Vickers Oils is committed to sustainable product development and VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 meets the clearly defined criteria set out by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and conforms to ZDHC MRSL Level 1 certification.

“After rigorous testing and trials of VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 on Lonati single-cylinder machines we have now received the much-anticipated approval,” says Vickers Oils chairman Peter Vickers. “Our latest lubricant has proven to reduce wear and deposit formation in the knitting elements by keeping the cylinder and needles running extremely cleanly, ensuring trouble free running and extended needle life. The well-balanced additive system in VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 also means that it is fully compatible with all machine components. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at Vickers and Lonati, as well as our long-term Italian partner Lubrogamma, who played a pivotal role in securing the partnership.”

“With the emphasis these days being on increased automation through software advances, it’s important to acknowledge that the customised lubricants of Vickers Oils are vital to the smooth running and longevity of machines, as well as reducing the need for maintenance,” concludes BTMA’s Jason Kent. “VICKERLUBE SOCK 46 is now ensuring that the needles and mechanical components of Lonati’s GOAL knitting machines move with the precision and synchronicity of Swiss watches.”

Posted: January 15, 2024

Source: Vickers Oils