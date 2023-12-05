Alpine Group Teams Up With Trustrace, Apparel Impact Institute, Keel Labs, Black Pearl To Bring Fashion Industry Transformation To The Forefront Of COP28

DUBAI — December 5, 2023 — Alpine Group, the end to end textile innovation and apparel manufacturing group, whose brand partners include Lululemon, The North Face, Under Armour and Columbia, has today announced that it will join forces with fashion industry titans including TrusTrace, The Apparel Institute, Keel Labs, Samata Pattinson, Founder and CEO of Black Pearl and Julia Gulatee, One Young World Climate Ambassador, to host a first-of-its-kind panel at COP28 – the world’s most highly regarded gathering for climate action.

Taking place December 6th at 13.30 at the Climate Action Stage at the Sustainable Innovation Forum, “Beyond Aspirations: Taking Concrete Actions in the Fashion World” hosted by the Alpine Group, will bring fashion industry transformation to the forefront of global conversation by providing concrete, implementable strategies for fashion industry players to adopt sustainable practices.

Panellists will explore innovative technologies, green processes and next-gen materials that can drive significant reductions in carbon emissions throughout the supply chain to inspire action. Additionally, the panel will delve into the complex relationship between policy, regulation and consumer expectations amongst the growing concern of greenwashing in the fashion sector.

Clare Woodford, Global Director of Impact and Engagement said: “Alpine Group recognises the pivotal role it plays in shaping the industry’s sustainable future and is committed to being at the forefront of catalysing concrete changes across the fashion supply chain. Hosting key industry experts is not just an opportunity; it’s a collective commitment to addressing the challenges head-on and unveiling actionable solutions.

The importance of implementing concrete change across the industry cannot be overstated. Through collective and tangible actions, we have the opportunity to not only meet consumer expectations, but to redefine industry standards and pave the way to make fashion fit for the future.”

A key challenge in understanding and improving the impact of the fashion industry has been the lack of visibility into deeper tiers of the value chain, which has made it difficult to gather the validated data necessary to discover and manage ESG risk across full portfolios. However, scalable solutions do exist to enable brands and suppliers to collaborate and to facilitate funding for sustainable transformation.

“Concrete actions to improve Fashion’s impact on climate have not been thoroughly explored at COP gatherings in the past, and we’re proud to elevate this conversation to the global stage and inspire brands to take action with the methods and technologies available to them today,” said panellist Saravanan Parisutham, Co-founder and COO of TrusTrace. “By bringing together key fashion industry experts, we can provide insight into how brands can turn their sustainability goals into actions with transparency and data traceability.”

Panellists include:

Moderator Clare Woodford, Global Director, Impact and Engagement, Alpine Group

Saravanan Parisutham, COO of TrusTrace

Lewis Perkins, President of the Apparel Impact Institute

Samata Pattinson, Founder and CEO, Black Pearl

Julia Gulatee, One Young World, Climate Ambassador (Fashion Pact and formerly Chanel’s policy team)

Aleks Gosiewski, Co-Founder and COO at Keel Labs

For more information, visit – https://www.cop-28.org/whats-on/climate-action-stage.

To watch the session live, visit – https://www.cop-28.org/whats-on/climate-action-stage.

Posted: December 5, 2023

Source: Alpine Group