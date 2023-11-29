Trützschler Card Clothing Z-Wire: Outstanding Web Forming At High Speeds

NEUBULACH, Germany — November 29, 2023 — Speed is exciting – but it can be challenging too. In nonwovens production, for example, hydroentangling lines can hit production speeds of up to 300 m/min at the winder. That creates difficulties for carding and web forming. Now, innovators at Trützschler Card Clothing have created the solution to this high-speed problem. It’s called Z-Wire…

Every company in every industry is constantly pushing for more efficiency and productivity. For nonwoven textile producers, that means high-speed production lines that achieve excellent quality within a faster timeframe. Trützschler’ s Z-Wire clothing for worker, stripper and doffer rollers empowers our customers to move forward with their ambitions for speed, efficiency and quality. It has serrated contours to make sure fibers are continuously held in position, even at high production speeds. The fibers are then released at exactly the right moment to be transferred and orientated. This controlled transfer from roll to roll enables uniform web formation, while fiber fly is minimized, the risk of fiber migration is reduced and the operational reliability of the line increases.

These advantages make the Z-Wire the perfect fit for Trützschler Nonwoven ́s NCT. The optimized interaction between machine and clothing enables maximum performance from high- speed cards. As a result, the Z-Wire is now successfully established on the market worldwide.

Feedback from our customers

Our customer TWE has shared direct feedback about how the Z-Wire performs in real-world production situations. TWE was founded in 1912 and is a proven specialist in innovative nonwovens solutions worldwide. The company processes a wide range of fibers such as viscose, polyester and polypropylene in fineness of 1.7 – 17 dtex. It has an annual fiber throughput of 1.85 million kilograms. TWE uses the Trützschler Z-Wire at its site in Emsdetten, Germany.

“We use the ZDAB2 wire for worker and stripper rollers on several plants – and we are completely satisfied,” says TWE Head of Production Andreas Wolbring. “We achieve higher production speeds compared to the standard wires. The worker rollers, for example, operate at a production speed of 200 m/min. There is also less contamination because there are no grooves on the sides. Since we started using Z-wires, our production has become much more efficient.”

Posted: November 29, 2023

Source: Trützschler Card Clothing GmbH — Subsidiary of The Trützschler Group SE