SAi Promotes Eyal Friedman To Lead International Sales Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — November 23, 2023 — SA International (SAi), a provider of software design and production solutions for the signmaking, digital printing, textile and CNC machining industries, announces the promotion of Eyal Friedman to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International Sales, replacing Sarit Tichon who is retiring.

Eyal Friedman has been with SAi for over 23 years, serving most recently as VP of Product Management and previously as VP of Technical Services. In his new role, Friedman will direct the efforts of sales teams in China, Europe, India, Latin America, Japan, and Australia, in addition to overseeing the Product Management team.

“Eyal comes with a wealth of experience and passion for the industry and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in our company”, said Mikki Webb, SAi President and CEO. “I’m confident that he will continue to achieve our objectives and further strengthen our teams’ dynamics and goals.”

Don Feagan, Chairman of SAi’s Board of Directors, said, “We wish Sarit all the best in her new direction, and we congratulate Eyal on his important and significant promotion. Eyal is ideally suited to manage SAi’s international business and is greatly respected by equipment manufacturers, resellers and customers alike for his deep technical knowledge and understanding of the market.”

Posted: November 23, 2023

Source: SA International (SAi)