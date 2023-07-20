Lineapelle September 2023: Freudenberg Unveils Sustainable Microfiber Solution Made In The EU For Artificial Leather Applications

WEINHEIM, Germany — July 18, 2023 — Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg) will be presenting new applications for its European environmentally-friendly Evolon® microfiber technology for Fall/Winter 24/25 fashion and leather goods collections at the international trade fair for the leather industry. For the first time, these include innovative solutions for artificial leather applications suitable for the shoe, furniture and automotive industries. Freudenberg will be welcoming visitors to Booth D02-D04 in Hall 9 of the trade fair in Milan from September 19-21.

Evolon® sustainable microfiber coating substrates

Evolon microfiber fabrics are ideal coating substrates for artificial leather applications in the shoe, furniture and car industries. They are particularly suitable as a carrier material for PU and PVC coatings. Evolon microfiber materials have non-fraying edges, which makes converting easier and quicker. They contain 80-percent recycled PET from Freudenberg’s in-house bottle recycling plant. Furthermore, they are manufactured with no solvent and no chemical binder in the company’s Evolon plant located in Colmar, France. The plant is accredited according to OEKO-TEX STeP sustainability manufacturing certification and the DETOX TO ZERO criteria. European manufacturing offers logistic benefits to European customers through shorter supply chain and transport routes.

Reinforcement material for leather goods

Manufacturers of leather goods also benefit from Evolon microfiber when they use it as a reinforcement material for original leather. It is drapable and soft and provides optimal shaping support for leather. In addition, Evolon materials offer important sustainability advantages for the manufacturing of luxury leather bags, such as being 100-percent made in Europe, eco-friendly and socially-responsible production, and the use of recycled raw materials.

Posted: July 20, 2023

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding GmbH