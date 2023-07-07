JEC And SAMPE China Conclude A Partnership About Mutual Community Activation

PARIS — July 6, 2023 — This partnership has started with the participation of JEC during SAMPE China 2023 in Beijing, where JEC presented the composites global market trends, had a booth and interacted with many participants, and will be further developed with the participation of SAMPE China to JEC World 2024 (3-5 March 2024). The aim of this collaboration is to reinforce the relationship between both organizations, dedicated to composites and advanced materials.

Eric Pierrejean, JEC CEO, stated: “Both SAMPE and JEC entities are entirely dedicated to the composites and advanced materials community, fostering knowledge sharing and networking at their events. JEC is enthusiastic about reinforcing our relationships with SAMPE in China, enabling to connect the Chinese R&D and scientist experts’ community to our global network, throughout our media channels and our global event, JEC World gathering the world of composites professionals in Paris every year”.

Jason Cui, SAMPE China Secretary General, stated: “SAMPE is entering into a new era strengthening the interactivity between the different regions constituting the SAMPE Global community. In recent years, China has been committed to develop advanced composite materials technology to serve low-carbon policies and sustainable development. Meanwhile, we focus on the education of future engineers and designers, sponsoring and organizing students contest and training every year. Based on this, JEC and SAMPE China have the common values and cooperation opportunities. We hope that we can build up the global networking resources of advanced materials and process engineering and promote the applications and educations.”

Posted: July 7, 2023

Source: JEC Group