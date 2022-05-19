Picanol To Present Its Latest Weaving Innovations At The ITM 2022 Fair

IEPER, Belgium — May 19, 2022 — The ITM 2022 fair is being held at the TÜYAP Fair Convention & Congress Center in Istanbul from June 14 – 18, 2022. Picanol will be showcasing its latest technology in Hall 2, Booth 219. ITM is the first major textile machinery fair where Picanol’s latest developments, which were released at the end of 2021, will be shown to a live audience. Not only will four machines from the Connect generation be on display at the Picanol booth but the new and fully digital platform PicConnect will also be demonstrated. With these innovations, Picanol has once again confirmed its leading role among weaving machine manufacturers.

“With our strong presence at this exhibition, we want to make a clear statement on the importance of this market for Picanol. Our team is really excited and looking forward to explaining how our innovations will ensure we continue to grow together with the Turkish textile industry and our customers in particular,” explains Mr. Kurt Lamkowski, Manager Worldwide Sales.

On the occasion of the ITM fair, Picanol will also highlight its recently launched PicConnect platform. PicConnect offers Picanol customers a wide range of features, from industrial IoT to service-related applications. This includes, for example, the new webshop for Picanol Original Quality Parts, which is called PartsLine. Therefore, PicConnect truly is a “must-have” for all our customers. “Going a step further and connecting Picanol weaving machines to PicConnect will allow our customers to leverage the full extent of the machine possibilities. The brand-new functionalities, such as the applications for energy and production monitoring, the file management system, and the style administration application can be discovered at www.picanol.be/machines-features/picconnect,” continues Mr. Lamkowski.

Details of the Picanol weaving machines that will be on display at ITM Istanbul:

OptiMax-i Connect-4-R-220 Fancy denim The digital loom! A machine that is driven by data, relying on smart performance, with sustainability always in mind.

Warp: Co Ne 20/1 Density: 32 ends/cm

Drawing in width: 210 cm Weft: Co/El Ne 18/1 – 78 den

Density: 22 picks/cm

Highlighted features: BlueTouch display • Guided Gripper (GC) • Electronic Right Gripper Opener (ERGO) Quick Style Change (QSC) • EcoFill 4C • Climate monitoring • Tension Display (TED)

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens • Gripper tape monitoring

Optimization package: Power monitoring • Gripper stroke measurement • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation

OptiMax-i Connect-8-R-360 Curtain Enabling home textiles to be woven without compromise. Available in Free Flight up to T-380, allowing ultimate weft versatility in combination with delicate warps, with e-Leno for perfect selvedges.

Warp: Pes 68f24 den Density: 30 ends/cm

Drawing in width: 340 cm Weft: Pes 68f24 den + Pes 20 den + Pes 150 den + Pes 300 den + fancy Ne 1.8

Density: 25 picks/cm

Highlighted features: BlueTouch display • Free Flight (VB) • e-Leno • Smart signal lights BlueBox electronic platform • SmartEye • SmartCut

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens • Gripper tape monitoring

Optimization package: Power monitoring • Gripper stroke measurement • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation

TerryMax-i Connect-8-R-260 Terry towel The benchmark for terry weaving. No limitations in design, combining maximum performance with ultimate versatility.

Warp: Ground: Co Ne 24/2 – Pile: Co Ne 20/2 Density: 23 ends/cm

Drawing in width: 253 cm Weft: Co Ne 14/1 + Chenille Ne 2.4 + PP 300 den Density: 20-144 picks/cm

Highlighted features: Pneumatic pile backrest • Pile formation system • Pile monitoring • BlueTouch display Needle roll control • Guided Gripper (GCv) • Mechanical filling cutter

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use • AutoSens • Gripper tape monitoring

OmniPlus-i Connect-4-D-220 Double face Airjet machine equipped with SmartShed. This is Picanol’s direct-driven shedding motion and it combines the best of both worlds: performance, flexibility, and energy efficiency.

Warp: Pes/El 75f72 den Density: 60 ends/cm

Drawing in width: 200 cm Weft: Pes/El 75f72 den

Density: 40 picks/cm

Highlighted features: BlueTouch display • SmartShed • Electronic Selvedge System (ELSY Plus) BlueBox electronic platform • Blue22 EasySet prewinders • PosiJet

Standard: BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate monitoring • Shed calculation

Monitor package: Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use

Smart savings package: Power monitoring • AirMaster with integrated air consumption meter • Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus)

Automation package: Pick Repair Automation (PRA II Plus) • Prewinder Switch-Off (PSO) • AutoSpeed • Harness frame stroke measurement & Shed simulation

An additional OptiMax-i-12-J-190 will be presented at the Bonas booth (Hall 2, Booth 215A).

Posted: May 19, 2022

Source: Picanol