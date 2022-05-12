ITM 2022 Exhibitor Preview: KARL MAYER Group

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 12, 2022 — KARL MAYER Group is looking forward to its exhibitor participation at the ITM, 14-18.06.2022, in Istanbul, Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre, Stand 714 A in Hall 7

The preparations for ITM are in full swing, also at the KARL MAYER Group. The innovative world market leader is looking forward with great expectations to its participation in the important machine building fair for the textile and apparel industry, which will be held from 14 to 18 June 2022 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre in Istanbul.

“This is the first industry gathering in a long time. My customers and I are really looking forward to meeting face to face again and exchanging ideas about the market,” said Bastian Fritsch, Senior Sales Manager at the KARL MAYER Group.

The global player will be on Stand 714 A in Hall 7 to show the machines, textile developments, digital solutions, and aftersales and service offerings that it is using to support Turkish textile manufacturers on their growth and modernization course. For the first time on the KARL MAYER stand at the ITM: the new STOLL Business Unit, which represents the Group’s expertise in flat knitting.

Setting trends with warp knitting in the apparel sector

Guests from the warp knitting sector can look forward to an innovation in the field of four-bar high-performance tricot machines on the KARL MAYER stand. The HKS 4-M ON with electronic guide bar control is coming in a new guise and with KAMCOS® 2, and above all offers even more possibilities in patterning by linking it to k.innovation CORE and other features. The machine will be shown in a working width of 268″ and is predestined for the outerwear market.

In addition, an exclusive trend area with fabrics and applications invites visitors to come up with new ideas and experience textiles. The exhibits – chic curtains, furniture and living room accessories with velour covers, as well as terry fabrics for body care, wellness and cleaning – offer inspiration for the home and household textile sector. For the fashion sector, there will be insights into the equally creative and diverse world of clothing made from knitted fabrics. Highlights include new articles with crinkle looks from high-performance tricot machines, elastic fabrics with an extra portion of power from the new HKS 2-SE PLUS, and trendy RASCHELTRONIC®, Seamless and Powernet fabrics.

Most extensive product range and digital innovations for flat knits

New to the STOLL range and ready for its launch is the CMS 503 ki, the highly productive and economical machine for customers focusing on a wide range of fully fashion applications. STOLL’s entry-level model for this volume segment, the BMS 52 ki, is ideally suited to classic knit fabrics of basic construction and will be presented at ITM in two different gauges: in E14/12 and E3,5.2. The gauge E3,5.2 is predestined for the coarser look currently in demand and complements the gauges already launched in 2021 for finer knits.

A total of seven selected machine exhibits represent the range of modern STOLL flat knitting machines. The ADF 830-24ki KW W E10.2 will be presented in Istanbul as a prime example of the high art of flat knitting. This all-in-one machine masters even very fine knit & wear articles, and implements every conceivable knitting technique.

Another plus point is that all machines can be networked and integrated into automated processes according to individual customer requirements.

STOLL’s software solutions are combined under knitelligence®. There is also something new here: The powerful knitwear design software k.innovation CREATE DESIGN and the patterning software k.innovation CREATE PLUS will be presented on the Turkish market for the first time.

More efficiency and less environmental impact in warp preparation with trendsetter solutions

For ITM visitors from the Warp Preparation sector, KARL MAYER will have visual and information material for the top themes of denim, sizing and sample warping in its trade fair luggage.

GREENDYE presents an environmentally friendly indigo dyeing process that relies on nitrogen technology and, thus, significantly reduces chemical consumption. In addition, water can be saved in the washing process thanks to the unique dye fixation.

In sizing, the PROSIZE® sets industry standards in terms of maximizing weaving efficiency and minimizing costs and environmental impact with an innovative application process. The use of sizing agents alone can be reduced by up to 10%. Further reductions are possible in energy consumption and wastewater volumes.

For the production of stencil and shorter production warps, the MULTI-MATIC® warp sampling machine is unbeatably flexible and efficient. The basis for its unique performance is above all an automated color change and leasing process at maximum production speed, patterning with up to 128 individually controlled yarn guides and a maximum working width of 3,600 mm.

Digitize production with KM.ON solutions

KM.ON wants to help its customers enter the world of smart manufacturing and, thus, raise their business to a completely new level through innovation and increased efficiency. To this end, KARL MAYER’s software start-up is developing digital solutions and will be presenting them as a highlight at the group’s stand at ITM.

k.management dashoard ensures reliable monitoring of networked machines. The smart tool provides near-time data from production and, thus, an important overview of key figures for planning upcoming tasks and available capacities, anytime and anywhere.

In addition to monitoring, KM.ON focuses on patterning. For flexible, simple design implementation, the young company has developed k.innovation CORE. Simply log in with any Internet-enabled device, select a machine, enter the lappings for the individual ground guide bars, create the pattern file with just a few clicks and send it to the KM.ON cloud! Before production starts, the lapping file only needs to be selected on the machine’s user interface. In addition, the web-based software offers collaboration options for faster development processes.

In addition, KM.ON is working on a solution from the k.quality category based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The aim is the intelligent detection of fabric defects through automatic quality monitoring and a machine stop within seconds in the event of an error. This enables greater efficiency and sustainability through less waste in production. In addition, constant textile quality enhances customer relation.

The innovation is more accurate and detects faults faster than many other offerings for this sector through the use of AI.

Building and refurbishing more efficiently with technical warp-knitted fabrics

In the Technical Textiles sector, KARL MAYER presents innovative textile solutions for infrastructure and construction. In particular, weft knitted fabrics for use as plaster grids, the implementation of roofing systems and the reinforcement of roadways ensure greater efficiency in new construction and renovations worldwide, and are selling very well. For the production of the grid structures, for example from glass or basalt fibers, the WEFTTRONIC® II G weft knitting machine has been in high demand for several years. This highly efficient model can replace up to 25 weaving machines, thus, saving personnel and space. Promising discussions are also expected in Istanbul, especially regarding the WEFTTRONIC® II G.

More room for core business with Care Solutions

To provide the customer with maximum support for their individual needs in their everyday work, the KARL MAYR Group has now also combined its extensive support services to form package solutions. The new Care Solutions packages offer various services at corresponding prices. General contents include remote services, machine monitoring via dashboard, machine health checks in line with an inspection log, sharing expert knowledge and managing spare parts efficiently. One package series also takes into account a goodwill extension for selected machine components.

The online products included within the scope of the packages can be used quickly and easily via a corresponding platform. The booking is made per machine on the basis of an annual period with subsequent renewal option One prerequisite is that the machine must be networked. The new packages complement the well-known products of the portfolio in the aftersales area. Among the most popular are the WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS and the courses offered by global KARL MAYER Academies.

Posted: May 12, 2022

Source: KARL MAYER Gruppe