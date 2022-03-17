Teijin To Donate 10 Million Yen In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

TOKYO — March 16, 2022 — Teijin Limited announced today that it will make a donation of JPY 10 million (roughly USD 85,000) through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as humanitarian assistance in support of the many people suffering from the difficult situations in Ukraine.

As the company’s basic stance to respect every human’s dignity and rights, additional support from the consolidated Teijin Group is also under consideration.

The Teijin Group sincerely hopes that the situation in Ukraine is resolved quickly and global peace and stability can be restored as soon as possible.

Posted: March 17, 2022

Source: Teijin Group