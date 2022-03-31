Coloreel Opens New Market, India

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — March 31, 2022 — Coloreel, with its unique technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand for more sustainable and creative embroideries, announces the sale of five (5) single-head machines to new distribution partner in India, Apsom Infotex Limited (“Apsom”).

The deal is the first step for Coloreel entering the industrial embroidery market in India, one of the world’s largest markets for textile production and embellishment. Apsom is the market leader in the Digital Inkjet Print Market in India for textile and industrial applications with more than 25 years of experience from operating in India.

Sven Öquist, VP Sales at Coloreel Group AB comments:

“We are very excited to finally be able to enter the Indian market. We have since long had great interest from decoration manufacturers on the Indian market but covid has been delaying our market entry. Our new partnership with Apsom provides us with great reach into the Indian embroidery and digital print market and we are looking forward to many more orders to come.”

Anirudh Dadu, Business Development Manager at Apsom, comments:

“It was love at first sight for the people at Apsom when we spotted the Coloreel technology at an oversees exhibition and the entire team has since been completely focused on bringing the technology to the Indian market. In a traditional industry like textiles its very rare to see such a game-changing innovation. We are very excited to have the opportunity to distribute Coloreel in India being amongst the world’s biggest Apparel and Textile producing markets.”

Posted: March 31, 2022

Source: Coloreel