Italian Textile Machinery: Orders Grow Again In 2021 Fourth Quarter (+43 Percent)

MILAN — February 3, 2022 — The index of orders intake for Italian textile machinery for the fourth quarter of 2021, processed by ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, showed a 43% upturn compared to the same period in 2020. In absolute terms, the index stood at 127.9 points (base 100 in 2015).

This growth was spurred on by both the Italian and foreign markets. More specifically, domestic orders were up 83% compared to the period October-December 2020, for an absolute value of 234.6. Orders collected abroad grew by 36%, for an absolute index value equal to 116.4.

On an annual basis, the index of orders intake increased by 95%, for an absolute value of 128 points. The increase in orders abroad was 79%, while orders collected for domestic market were up 204% compared to what was observed in 2020.

Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT, commented the results of the survey: “We’re experiencing a recovery in the sector that we didn’t quite expect. Production has returned to pre-Covid levels, while foreign demand has been robust in most markets, and in Italy it has benefited from the Government Transition 4.0 incentives.” However, the many orders to be filled are now a cause for concern, given the scarce availability of components and raw materials due to the interruption of supply chains. Added to this is the sharp rise in the cost of energy.

Thus, 2022 is expected to be a year in which optimism and foreboding still prevail for the Italian textile machinery sector, pending ITMA 2023, the world’s most important textile machinery exhibition, scheduled to be held in Milan in June 2023. “The many registered Italian manufacturers are an important signal,” concludes ACIMIT’s President, adding that, “ITMA Milan will mark a definitive relaunching of the textile machinery sector, and will confirm Italy’s leadership in the field of textile technologies. This will be a must opportunity for all Italian businesses.”

Posted: February 3, 2022

Source: ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers