Durak Tekstil Increased Its Sales By 20% Despite The Pandemic

BURSA, Turkey — September 23, 2021 — Making investments that increased its production capacity during the pandemic, Durak Tekstil has started to reap their fruits in 2021. Durak Tekstil increased its turnover by 20% in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year and reached the market success it targeted in terms of sales and orders.

Durak Tekstil, the leading industrial sewing and embroidery threads manufacturer, announced that it achieved successful results in the first half of 2021 despite the pandemic. The company made an investment that increased its capacity by 30% in 2020, and recorded a significant increase in sales in both Turkish and export markets. Reaching a global turnover of 25 million USD throughout the last year, Durak Tekstil achieved a 20% turnover increase in the first half of 2021 compared to the first 6 months of the previous year, with the realization of consumer demands that were delayed in the first 6 months of 2021.

Underlining that Durak Tekstil is a strong brand with a 50-year history in the industry, Board Member and Marketing Director Yiğit Durak emphasized that they have achieved successful results with the production and sales measures they have taken despite the pandemic that has been in effect for 2 years. Durak; “Thanks to our quick decision-making and taking the necessary steps during the pandemic, we have progressed in accordance with our plans in both investment and production legs. In this way, in a period of lockdowns and temporary decreases in demand, we made an investment that expanded our capacity by 30%, as well as increased our employment by 10% to over 350. Because we knew that a bigger market awaited us after the crisis. The results of the first half of 2021, which we achieved with our monthly production capacity of 250 tons, confirmed this view”.

Providing information about the 2021 year-end targets, Durak stated that Turkey’s total growth expectation is 7-8%, while Durak Tekstil aims to grow by 20-25%.

Innovation is part of our corporate identity

Durak Tekstil carries out its production and sales activities in line with the 5-year strategies it has determined through long studies. In the vision of growth; product innovation, institutionalization, market analysis considering customer needs and market knowledge are the main points. Yiğit Durak expressed the increase they achieved in sales with this vision as follows; “Five years ago, domestic sales had a 75% share in our total sales while exports were at 25%. Today, the exports have reached a share of 60% with a significant increase. According to our strategic plans, we anticipate that the share of exports in our total sales will be 75% in 2023”.

The product range continues to expand with continuous R&D

Stating that they made sales to more than 70 countries in 5 continents, Yiğit Durak emphasized that they strengthened their competitive position in the global market from year to year. Relaying that they have made a significant progress in the European market with the effect of product quality and logistics advantages as well as their rich product range, Durak said; “Our industrial sewing and embroidery threads are preferred in several different fields and applications in the textile industry. Especially apparel, bedding, shoes, and embroidery became prominent as our main sectors. We observe a significant increase in demands for our threads with technical features. For example, our flame retardant threads have become one of our most attractive products in recent years. Our product range continues to expand to respond to new demands in the market through continuous R&D”.

Explaining that 5% of their annual budget is allocated to R&D, Durak emphasized that this rate is already well above the average in the textile industry. Noting that R&D studies have been carried out within the scope of the design centre for a long time, Durak said; “We are establishing an R&D Centre to take this to a further stage. Products developed through R&D create high added value. For example, one of our threads with technical specifications attracts great attention in Germany and finds buyers in the market at 5 times the price compared to similar ones. In addition to developing new products, we also receive support from R&D for a more environmentally friendly and sustainable production. Our carbon footprint has decreased over the years through its contribution. We plan to expand and diversify our recycled thread portfolio, which currently accounts for 5% of all our products. We are improving ourselves with new technologies and methods for a more sustainable textile production”.

Stating that they are continuing their efforts to obtain the Turquality certificate, Durak disclosed that they primarily want to grow in foreign markets within a certain standard system and corporate structure. Durak concluded his words as follows; “The textile industry demands a faster, higher quality and stable supply of products. As the Turkish textile industry, we are the most serious partner in this regard. We can reach the power to meet new demands by increasing our capacity and flexibility with the investments we will make. Durak Tekstil has determined becoming stronger in current markets and making a good entry into potential markets that it has never been to, in order to double its global power as its basic strategy. As a result, we offer new products with high added value to the market and achieve growth results that reflect positively on the industry”

Posted September 23, 2021

Source: Durak Tekstil