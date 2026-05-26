KARL MAYER Strengthens Customer Partnerships In Türkiye

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 26, 2026 — Türkiye has been one of KARL MAYER’s most important markets for decades. The first KARL MAYER warp knitting machine was delivered to Bursa as early as 1951. It was installed by Karl Mayer himself and marked the beginning of a long and successful partnership.

This fruitful partnership is based on trust, active listening, learning from one another, and driving innovation together – cornerstones that KARL MAYER built upon with a „Get-together Week“ in early May. The industry leader used this initiative to engage intensively with its customers in the run-up to ITM, discussing current and future developments, innovations, as well as shared goals and visions.

“For us, Türkiye is much more than just a market – it is a central part of our future, which we would like to build together with you. Our customers‘ success is our benchmark. We think and develop from the textile to the machine – with a clear focus on innovation power, solutions that enable new applications, and speed,“ Lutz Wolf, CEO of KARL MAYER, told the participants.

Top management representatives and specialized experts from Germany and Türkiye, together with regional partner Erko, visited numerous customers and also hosted management meetings and technical events at the KARL MAYER location in Bursa.

A particular highlight was the in-house event „Let‘s talk Warp Knit.“ Around 40 customers attended and were able to learn about current topics and gain new perspectives for their work through sessions tailored to different levels of expertise – ranging from technical presentations and in-depth workshops to concise micro-training sessions.

The content was tailored to the customers’ current needs: Among other things, the latest developments in tricot machines were presented, along with a preview of the ITM trade show and textile innovations specifically designed for the Türkiye market. In addition, the focus was on KARL MAYER‘s service offerings and the opportunities provided by the new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER at the company‘s headquarters in Obertshausen.

The interactive formats, in particular, which allowed ample time for questions, were very well received and simultaneously provided valuable insights for the company‘s strategic development and the formulation of concrete goals.

For KARL MAYER, this deep understanding of the market serves as the foundation for developing solutions for new applications and market-relevant innovations that deliver value to its customers. The intensive dialogue highlighted potential particularly in the area of design fabrics for fashion & apparel. Above all, flexibly configurable jacquard patterns and lace are gaining in importance. At the same time, demand for apparel with crepe-like textured surfaces remains strong.

In line with this, KARL MAYER will be showcasing the HKS 4-M EL ECO – a highly efficient production machine – at ITM. From June 9 to 13, 2026, the global player will be at Booth 3/303 A at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul.

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft SE