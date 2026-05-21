Itema To Showcase Weaving Excellence At ITM 2026

COLZATE, Italy and ISTANBUL, Türkiye — May 21, 2026 — From June 9 to 13, Itema will exhibit at ITM 2026 in Istanbul (Hall 8 – Stand 806D), unveiling a distinctive exhibition concept designed to highlight the Company’s expertise across the entire weaving value chain.

For this year’s edition, Itema will introduce an innovative stand experience built around two core areas: advanced weaving and spare parts solutions and an immersive textile gallery featuring fabrics produced by Itema Customers worldwide.

At the heart of the stand, the textile gallery will present a curated selection of fabrics woven on Itema machines, offering visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand the versatility, quality, and textile capabilities of the Itema weaving machines, achievable across a wide range of applications and market segments. The fabrics on display come from collections that our customers have presented to international brands, and feature particularly refined textile characteristics, such as complex constructions and the use of delicate, precious, or recycled yarns.

Alongside the fabric exhibition, the weaving solutions area will spotlight some of Itema’s latest innovations, including the MEC-T mechanical tuckers and the iSAVER® waste selvedge removal system available up to 6 colors.

Developed to support more sustainable weaving processes, iSAVER® contributes to optimized resource usage and improved operational efficiency.

Special focus will also be dedicated to Itema’s OEM spare parts offering – including components for legacy Itema brands – underlining the importance of genuine parts in ensuring long-term machine performance, reliability, and productivity. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the HelloItema customer portal and discover the advantages of Itema’s integrated spare parts ecosystem.

Türkiye has long represented a strategic market for Itema, with strong partnerships across key textile segments including curtains, home textiles, apparel, denim, and technical fabrics. Through continuous technological innovation and customer support, Itema remains committed to helping Turkish manufacturers achieve high-quality weaving performance and production efficiency. Supported by the strong local organization of Itema Türkiye, Customers benefit from responsive technical assistance, frequent on-site service visits, and rapid OEM spare parts availability, helping reduce unplanned downtime and support safe, reliable, and continuous mill operations.

Pamir Özaltan, Itema Türkiye Managing Director commented: “ITM represents an important opportunity to meet with our Customers and partners and strengthen the relationships we have built over the years. The exhibition concept we are presenting reflects the close collaboration between Itema and the Turkish textile industry, as well as the weaving excellence that this partnership continues to generate.”

Matteo Mutti, Itema Group Chief Sales & Service Officer and Itemalab Head of Textile Innovation added: “With this year’s presence at ITM, we want to emphasize the tangible results our technology enables and the value we create throughout the weaving process – from machine performance to the final fabric.”

Visitors are invited to discover Itema’s textile gallery and weaving solutions at Hall 8 – Stand 806D.

Posted: May 21, 2026

Source: ITEMA S.p.A.