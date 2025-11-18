Stäubli Expands In Southeast Asia With New Legal Presence In Malaysia

PFÄFFIKON SZ, Switzerland — November 5, 2025 — Stäubli, a global leader in industrial and mechatronic solutions, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new legal presence in Malaysia, showcasing its commitment to the Southeast Asian region. As part of our ongoing global growth strategy, this expansion marks an important milestone in Stäubli’s business development journey.

Located in the Puchong Financial Corporate Centre (PFCC) in Selangor, this new office enables Stäubli to strengthen its presence in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets and better support its customers across Malaysia’s vibrant industrial landscape.

The new office will initially operate from a flexible, modern co-working space, allowing Stäubli to quickly adapt to market needs and scale operations as business grows. This agile approach is complemented by a pioneering resource-sharing model between the Malaysian and Singaporean teams, fostering cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange – an innovative step for Stäubli in the region.

“Our expansion into Malaysia underlines Stäubli’s long-term commitment to its customers and partners in Southeast Asia,” said Gerald Vogt, group CEO of Stäubli. “By strengthening our local presence, we are better positioned to deliver high-quality solutions and responsive service to support Malaysia’s thriving industries.”

Yeoh Teong Wah, Managing Director for Southeast Asia, added:

“The launch of our Malaysian new entity is an exciting development for both our customers and our team.

“By leveraging shared expertise and resources with Singapore, we are creating a flexible organization that can respond rapidly to customer needs and drive sustainable growth.”

Stäubli’s new Malaysian business unit will offer solutions across Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics, with commercial operations expected to start by January 2026.

Posted: November 18, 2025

Source: Stäubli International AG