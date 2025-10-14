Rivertex Australia Strengthens Market Reach Through Strategic Partnership With Wes Lofts Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — October 14, 2025 — Rivertex Australia Pty Ltd has announced a new Sales Agreement with Wes Lofts Australia, forming a strategic partnership that enhances Rivertex’s reach and customer support across the Australian technical textiles market.

Complementing Rivertex’s existing national sales and distribution network while reinforcing the company’s direct presence in Australia, the newly signed agreement positions Wes Lofts Australia as an authorised sole third-party reseller of selected Rivertex collections. This partnership expands access to Rivertex’s innovative technical fabrics and films across key industries, combining local insight with the strength of Rivertex’s global technical expertise.

“This partnership with Wes Lofts Australia allows Rivertex to strengthen its national footprint while maintaining the high standards and responsiveness our customers rely on,” said Gavin Hodgins, Managing Director of Rivertex Australia Pty Ltd.

“This agreement reflects our continued investment in Australia and our goal to lead the industry in sustainable, high-performance textiles designed to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Adam Capps, Managing Director of Wes Lofts Australia, added:

“We’re excited to partner with Rivertex and help bring their premium and environmentally responsible fabric collections to more Australian customers. This agreement supports our goal of providing high quality, sustainable solutions to the markets we serve.”

The partnership, effective 1 October 2025, represents a shared commitment to sustainability, transparency, and customer service excellence.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: Rivertex Australia Pty Ltd