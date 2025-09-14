Mahlo At ITMA Asia 2025: Intelligent Technologies For Sustainable Textile Production

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — September 14, 2025 — From October 28 to 31, 2025, the international textile industry will gather at ITMA Asia in Singapore – and Mahlo will be present as part of the “German Pavilion Finishing” with innovative solutions for process optimization. Under the motto “More efficient. More precise. More sustainable.”, the Bavarian family-owned company will present forward-looking technologies for resource-efficient and quality-oriented textile production at booth H7-A103.

The focus at the booth is the new Orthopac RVMC-20 plus straightening system, which sets new standards through a combination of feed-forward and closed-loop control.

“The synergy created by predictive and reactive control is a first in the market,” explains Thomas Höpfl, Head of Sales at Mahlo.

“The system detects distortions even before they reach the correction rollers and corrects them in real time, without ever overshooting.” With this, Mahlo makes a key contribution to quality assurance and resource efficiency – two central requirements, especially in the Asian market.

The feed-forward control analyzes the web early at the inlet and proactively adjusts the roller positions. This is supplemented by AI-supported closed-loop control at the outlet, which enables precise adjustments even with short fabric lengths and dynamic distortions. Manufacturers of knitted fabrics, in particular, who struggle with rapidly changing distortions, are thoroughly impressed.

Another advantage: the system is retrofit-compatible with existing Orthopac RVMC-15 series installations – making it ideal for investors who don’t want to compromise on quality despite a limited budget.

In addition to the new straightening system, Mahlo will showcase two other key technologies for improved process reliability and product quality: The Famacont PMC-15 measures and controls weft or stitch density, helping manufacturers reliably meet residual shrinkage values – a crucial factor for international buyers.

The Patcontrol PCS-20 detects and controls pattern distortions and pattern repeats, ensuring quality in lace, footwear materials, terry cloth, carpets, and all patterned goods. Visitors will also have the opportunity to bring their own fabric samples and have them tested on-site.

“Our solutions are practical and consistently focused on sustainability – for us, that’s not just a buzzword, it’s a lived reality,” emphasizes Höpfl.

Posted: September 14, 2025

Source: Savio Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG