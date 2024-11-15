revalyu Resources Successfully Commissions Second Plant Of World’s Largest Chemical PET-Plastic Recycling Site

NASHIK, India — November 14, 2024 — revalyu Resources, a chemical PET recycling company with a global presence, has commissioned its second technology-leading PET recycling plant at its site in Nashik, India to further bolster its production capacity and meet growing customer demands.

The recent commissioning of the second plant means the revalyu site now recycles over 20 million used PET bottles a day into 350,000 pounds per day of high quality PET chips and PET polymer. This is being used by customers to meet their sustainability targets in applications from diverse sectors such as PET bottle, packaging materials, textiles, automobile accessories and a wide variety of other PET copolymer based products.

The third plant is fully financed as part of the US$100 million investment, and under construction which will add a further 260,000 pounds per day of capacity in Q3 2025. This will increase the site’s recycling capacity to approximately 35 million post-consumer plastic bottles a day and total production capacity to 620,000 pounds per day.

The site utilizes highly advanced patented glycolysis-based recycling technologies and automated processes, which make the manufacturing operations highly optimized, scalable, profitable and easily replicable. The recycled PET is produced using 75% less water and 91% less energy than conventional PET made from oil.

Commenting on the recent successes, Dr. Vivek Tandon, Founder, revalyu Group said, “This is a revolutionary moment for the PET plastic recycling industry. Finally the world has a commercially proven, scalable, profitable and environmentally sustainable recycling technology that can truly reverse engineer used PET plastic into virgin grade quality PET polymer. I cannot thank our team, customers, shareholders and suppliers enough for their hard work, trust and support. We continue to seek global partners to join us in our global expansion as we continue to drive innovation to deliver the highest quality sustainable (r)polymer to customers and take care of our planet for our future generations”.

The revalyu Group’s Managing Director Jan van Kisfeld stated: “This marks a significant milestone for revalyu and the advancement of global plastic circularity. Imagine PET being recycled continuously, creating a sustainable cycle. Our 100% post-consumer recycled polymer can seamlessly replace conventional PET in any polyester or PET application. Our new plant demonstrates two critical achievements: first, that this chemical recycling process is commercially viable on a global scale, and second, that it operates with an impressively low environmental footprint. Our new facility serves customers with high-quality 100% recycled PET similar to conventional PET and supports them in reaching their sustainability goals.”

Makarand Kulkarni, CEO, revalyu India said, “Our Nashik site underscores our strategic vision of reinforcing our leadership position in the PET recycling landscape globally. This environmentally sustainable chemical recycling process is scalable and replicable and that gives our customers an edge in their respective markets, the technology is a game changer. We will continue to explore collaborations globally to build scale and create market opportunities.”

revalyu Resources will set up a 520,000 pounds per day PET recycling facility in the US by 2027 and has plans to expand globally with partnerships to increase its production to over 2,200,000 pounds per day by 2030.

Posted: November 15, 2024

Source: revalyu Resources GmbH / revalyu Recycling (India) Limited