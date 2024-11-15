Mayer & Cie. Distributes First Braiding Machine Equipped With 48 Carriers

ALBSTADT, Germany — November 14, 2024 — The German braiding machine manufacturer Mayer & Cie. has been offering braiding machines with 48 carriers since this autumn. An MR-11 type braiding machine will be the first to be delivered with 48 carriers. It will leave the plant in Albstadt, Southern Germany, before Christmas. The first MR-15 equipped with 48 carriers is to follow in spring 2025. With the braiding machines with 48 carriers, customers benefit from larger inner tube diameters, short set-up times and unaltered coil volumes. This applies to both yarn and wire.

“We are pleased to be able to present this new development to our customers,” says Patrick Moser, head of the business unit. “This significantly increases the possible applications of our machines.”

More carriers for larger hose diameters

Previously, Mayer & Cie.’s braiding machines were available with 16, 20, 24 and 36 carriers. The option to equip both the MR-11 and the MR-15 with 48 carriers expands the range of hose inner diameters: braiding machines for reinforcement of high-pressure hoses made of wire offer an inner diameter of up to 50 millimeters (2 inches). With 48 carriers, systems for textile braids achieve an inner diameter of up to 150 millimeters (6 inches).

Same coil volume combined with more carriers

As the number of carriers increases to 48, the braiding machine maintains the same coil volume. The Bobbin Standard, suitable for both yarns and wire, holds 1,580 cubic centimeters. For a larger capacity dedicated to yarn, the Bobbin Long offers 3,920 cubic centimeters, while the Bobbin Extra Long provides the maximum volume of 5,170 cubic centimeters, also exclusively for yarn.

“With more carriers and higher coil volumes, users can process greater material quantities before needing a spool change,” explains Patrick Moser. “This translates to shorter setup times for the same machine application, boosting efficiency overall.”

The rotor speed remains the same on all MR-11 and MR-15 models, regardless of the number of carriers the machine is equipped with. However, the speed of the individual carrier decreases the higher the total number of carriers.

Extensive combination options

Mayer & Cie. currently offers two braiding systems in its lineup: the MR-11 and MR-15, both operating on the maypole braiding principle. The MR-11 uses a 2-over-2 braid pattern, while the MR-15 utilizes a 3-over-3 pattern. Both models come in single, double, and triple-deck versions and are now available with 16, 20, 24, 36, and, most recently, 48 carriers.

Since 2019, Mayer & Cie. has centralized its braiding machine production at the company’s headquarters in Albstadt, Germany, enhancing its research and development capabilities. “The move has certainly paid off,” says Patrick Moser. “Alongside component improvements, our innovations like the SpeedBooster and the expanded carrier options offer users significantly increased productivity.”

Posted: November 15, 2024

Source: Mayer & Cie. (MCT)