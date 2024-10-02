Busana Apparel Group (Indonesia) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 2, 2024 — Established in 1975, Busana Apparel Group is a renowned leader in the fashion industry, dedicated to delivering superior clothing options across multiple countries while infusing cutting-edge innovation into every aspect of fashion. Their versatile product range includes woven dress and sport shirts, women’s tops and dresses, bottoms, denim, outerwear, and elevated knits, all crafted with the utmost precision.

With a strong presence in Indonesia and Ethiopia, operating 24 manufacturing facilities, and partnerships with Bangladesh, Jordan, India, Nicaragua, and Honduras, Busana’s fashion journey is further enriched through washing, embroidery, and printing collaborations. Employing over 33,500 people, their production capacity is a testament to excellence, with 70 million units produced annually, making Busana a formidable force in the global market.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “ITMF is very pleased to welcome Busana Apparel as a corporate member. Busana Apparel is a producer of high-quality apparel products serving brands and retailers around the world. As an apparel producer it must source good quality fabrics from reliable and competitive suppliers. ITMF offers its members a unique network of producers of fibers, yarns, fabrics, etc. from around the world as well as machinery and instrument manufacturers. It is mutually advantageous if companies from the entire textile value chain are coming together at ITMF to meet and discuss issues related to the entire value chain. Busana Apparel has a lot of expertise to offer but can also benefit from other members’ experience and best practices.”

Mr. Maniwanen Marimoetoe, Chairman of the Busana Apparel Group, pointed out that “by having joined ITMF the Busana Apparel will now have access to a lot of valuable reports, statistics, and surveys. This by itself is already worthwhile becoming a part of this platform. Furthermore, an important aspect is the fact that so many other important companies from along the entire value chain are affiliated with ITMF. This will allow Busana Apparel more valuable interaction with colleagues from around the world. In today’s interwoven world it is important to be well connected in the industry and to have easy access to both information and industry colleagues around the world.”

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)