Navigating Innovation, Sustainable Business With Insightful Fringe Events At Cinte Techtextil China 2024

SHANGHAI — September 9, 2024 — With new ideas sweeping across the industry, Cinte Techtextil China 2024 is set to spotlight participants’ technological capabilities and drive further eco-advancement. From 19 – 21 September, a range of fringe events featuring the dual industry catalysts, innovation and sustainability, will be held in Halls E1 – E3 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Exhibitors and other leading industry players will share products and insights on the way forward, augmenting the business exchange on the show floor. Highlighted fringe events include: an eco-focused panel discussion, the newly launched sustainability tours, the 12th China International Nonwovens Conference, an innovation showcase and awards, various exhibitor seminars, and many more.

For one of the headline events, leading testing service provider TÜV Rheinland and Zhejiang University’s Prof Bai Hao will pool their technical expertise together with other industry stakeholders’ viewpoints at a sustainability panel discussion in Hall E1-G13. The one-hour discussion, with the topic Innovation as a Driver for Sustainability: Managing Complex Requirements in the Global Textile Industry, will aim to shed light on the role of digitisation and material & process innovation in reducing environmental impact and optimising production. The session will be moderated by sustainability expert Mr Karl Borgschulze (Managing Director of Consulting Service International Ltd., Hong Kong), who has a background in strategic alignment and sustainable optimisation of textile production chains in European and Asian sourcing markets.

Also hosted by Mr Borgschulze will be two sustainability tours, new additions this year and variations of those his company was involved with at Heimtextil & Techtextil in Frankfurt. They will take place on Days 1 & 2, with the first focusing on Mobiltech exhibitors, and the second on other highlighted exhibitors. Tour attendees will be introduced to a range of products and services resulting from the industry’s sustainability efforts.

Efficient manufacturing processes are also key for maintaining a competitive edge in the current market. To that effect, Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design’s (AiDLab) (E1-B10) exhibitor presentation will discuss how AI can automate the inspection process of conventional textile, apparel and personal hygiene product manufacturing. Not far away, key German brand Groz-Beckert[1] will discuss their latest Digital Ecosystem and fine felting needle selection at its prominent booth (E1-D01) in the International Hall. The presentation will be held on a daily basis, alongside the company’s display of various quality needles and its needle dispensing trolley, capable of replacing the entire needle counter in production.

Facilitating advancement of the nonwovens sector

The well-established China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC) has come to its 12th edition. A yearly event, CINC gathers manufacturers, leading brands and industry experts for an in-depth exchange of technological breakthroughs, changing markets and industry development. This year, the theme is ”Green Development and Sustainable Innovation of the Nonwovens Industry”.

As a comprehensive exchange platform, Cinte Techtextil China also facilitates industry-academia-research collaboration. This is well represented by another year of the “Kingsafe Dangs” National University Students’ Nonwovens Development and Applications Showcase. Organised by CNITA and the China Textile and Apparel Education Society, the event aims to provide nonwovens players with new concepts in terms of product development and application field exploration. It is a competition open to undergraduate, vocational and postgraduate students majoring in nonwoven materials and engineering, presenting their latest research and innovations. This is set to boost the show’s design and entrepreneurial exchange, with the awards ceremony on 20 September giving added visibility to some of the industry’s most promising talents.

More events to capture market demands

Catering to the market’s interest in safety protection products, a Protech networking event will also be held for players along the value chain, with this sub-sector a key development area strongly supported by the Chinese government. The event will look into the fields of emergency services, petrochemical, electric power, biomedical and other aspects, and explore technological innovation and market application potential, while giving consideration to global developments and national strategies and requirements.

Meanwhile at the Innovation Showcase Area, exhibitors will present products which reflect cutting-edge technology, green advancement, and digital transformation, many with high-end applications. And the 2024 Innovation Award will be presented on 19 September to outstanding suppliers, acknowledging the calibre and contribution potential of their products.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 19 – 21 September 2024.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA)