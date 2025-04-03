SGS Opens New Laboratory In Indonesia To Expand Global Furniture Testing Capabilities

GENEVA, Switzerland — April 3, 2025 —Testing, inspection and certification company SGS, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest furniture and transit packaging testing laboratory in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia.

Strategically located in Indonesia’s furniture manufacturing hub, this cutting-edge laboratory enhances furniture testing services by providing tailored, localized solutions that align with all major domestic and international standards. The facility ensures fast turnaround times, helping manufacturers and suppliers accelerate market access, maintain regulatory compliance and improve product quality.

The Semarang laboratory offers certification and quality assurance for a wide range of furniture products, meeting European and US standards:

Residential furniture – seating, bunk beds, kitchen equipment, children’s furniture, beds and mattresses, storage units, chests and dressers

– seating, bunk beds, kitchen equipment, children’s furniture, beds and mattresses, storage units, chests and dressers Office furniture – chairs, desks, screens, storage units, lounge seating, large occupant chairs and desk products

– chairs, desks, screens, storage units, lounge seating, large occupant chairs and desk products Laboratory workbenches

The facility also provides flammability testing for upholstery, fabrics and leather materials, as well as corrosion resistance testing for metal parts.

Further expanding its testing capabilities, the laboratory also assesses transit packaging to International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) standards, covering ISTA 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2A, and 2B, and evaluates materials such as cardboard and corrugated cartons for edge-crush resistance and bursting strength.

Mike Bruinsma, Managing Director at SGS, Indonesia, emphasized the significance of the new laboratory: “Our new facility is perfectly placed to support Indonesia’s growing furniture industry. With expertise in all facets of the furniture value chain, including packaging, our team is ready to support your business, wherever you operate in the world.”

As part of SGS’s global furniture testing network, the new Semarang facility is designed to support manufacturers, suppliers and exporters to meet quality assurance standards and expand their reach worldwide.

SGS Furniture Services

SGS helps deliver well-designed, functional, durable and safe products to global markets. With furniture industry, regulatory and technical expertise, SGS experts assess products against relevant standards and individual specifications. In the end, it’s only trusted because it’s tested.

Learn more about SGS’s Furniture Services. https://www.sgs.com/en/service-groups/furniture

Posted: April 3, 2025

Source: SGS