Beyond Compliance: Textile Finishing Partner RUDOLF Shapes A Future Rooted In Nature

MILAN — May 19, 2025 — Fourteen years after Greenpeace’s landmark DETOX campaign shook the fashion world into action, the industry finds itself navigating a web of overlapping chemical certifications and mounting complexity.

As the sector grapples with these challenges, the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) introduces a more robust framework aimed at improving energy and resource efficiency across product lifecycles.

“Tools like CCF ( Corporate Carbon Foot Print) and PCF (Product Carbon Foot Print) now allow us to measure real impact and drive meaningful environmental change” says Alberto De Conti, Head of RUDOLF HUB1922.

“Reducing PCF significantly requires a shift to renewable raw materials—hence the creation of RUDOLF BIO-LOGIC, a range of 69 textile chemical auxiliaries with bio-based carbon content from 25% to 100%”.

Within the RUDOLF BIO-LOGIC portfolio, some examples of innovative, bio-based product developments are:

FERAN® BIO ICR and RUCO®

PUR BIO SLB: Hydrophilizing agents that enhance comfort in polyamide textiles, both derived from bio-carbon.

For denim applications:

RUCO® SPECIAL LSM: A unique laser smoother that enables natural laser effects, bio- carbon based.

RUCOLASE® DWS: A waterless, bio-abrasive solution for sustainable stonewashing of jeans.

At PV Denim Milan, RUDOLF showcases more than innovation in bio-based chemistry for textile. In collaboration with emerging designer Sasha Neema Ponte, they unveil the full CONVENIENTER NATURAE VIVERE collection (Latin for “living in harmony with nature”). First previewed at Performance Days, the line blends bio-based chemistry, biomimicry, and performance technologies.

“Our aim is to reconnect people with nature, even in urban spaces” says Ponte. “This collection reflects a very new, very credible and conscious approach to fashion”

RUDOLF’s presentation at PV Denim is a thoughtful bridge between mass production and ecological mindfulness—an evolution in sustainable design that aligns commercial viability with measurable environmental responsibility.

Posted: May 20, 2025

Source: RUDOLF