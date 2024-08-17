Oerlikon Neumag Commissions BCF Plant In China: Automotive Supplier Sailuda Integrates BCF Yarn Production 

NEUMÜNSTER Germany — August 15, 2024 — Chinese automotive supplier Sailuda is expanding its process chain with the commissioning of a Oerlikon Neumag BCF plant. In future, the specialist for automotive interiors will produce its own BCF yarns. The company is thus integrating the entire process from the yarn to the finished carpet and can therefore better influence production and quality of its car carpets.

Sailuda is one of the major suppliers for international car brands such as BMW, Volvo, VW and Ford, but also for well-known Chinese e-car manufacturers such as NIO, Lixiang and SERES. “The quality of our products is our recipe for success,” says CEO John Zhu, explaining the strategy. The company has been reporting a constant increase in turnover for years. With its own in-house carpet yarn production, Sailuda wants to diversify its product range and create outstanding and exceptional end products. In this way, the visionary trendsetter is creating a competitive advantage in the highly competitive automotive sector.

Capacity expansion already being planned

John Zhu is certain that this will not be the only investment in yarn production. “The delivery and commissioning of the 2 positions BCF S+ plant for the production of PA6 and PET monocolor BCF yarns went so smoothly and quickly; this has encouraged us to invest in another system at the end of the year.” John Zhu explains his decision for the proven S+ technology of the market leader for BCF yarn systems with the expected excellent quality of yarns produced on Oerlikon Neumag systems. “The yarns have a very uniform crimp with a high degree of coverage in the carpet.” Sailuda is thereby securing its competitiveness in the demanding market for automotive carpets.

Automotive sector boosts Asian BCF market

While the focus of carpet yarn production has so far been in the USA and Turkey, the up-and-coming automotive industry in China is giving the Asian carpet market a significant boost, among other effects. “We are registering increased demand for our BCF technologies,” agree the responsible Sales Directors in China and Neumünster, Sun Peng and Arnd Luppold. “We attribute this to the rising production figures in the Chinese automotive industry; China is ahead in terms of figures, especially in the electric car sector. This is boosting demand for automotive carpets.”

Posted: August 17, 2024

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division