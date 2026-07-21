EFI Reggiani And Danitech Group Announce Strategic Multi-Year Agreement For Mezzera Textile Finishing Machinery

BERGAMO, Italy— July 21, 2026 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI), through its subsidiary EFI Reggiani (Reggiani Macchine S.p.A.), together with Danitech Engineering and Solutions Srl (Italy) and Suzhou Danitech Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd (China), announces a multi-year license and manufacturing agreement covering the Mezzera and Jaeggli textile finishing machinery portfolio.

Mezzera’s legacy is built on over a century of technological excellence, combining deep-rooted heritage with continuous innovation to deliver superior performance, trusted reliability, and outstanding customer satisfaction across the global textile finishing industry.

The agreement grants the Danitech Group global rights to manufacture, commercialize, sell, install and service the entire Mezzera product range. The portfolio includes advanced solutions such as Mezzera washing and bleaching lines, singeing machines, jiggers and Jaeggli yarn mercerizing lines.

EFI Reggiani will continue to provide after-sales support and service as well as spare parts for existing installed base. For all “Mezzera by Danitech” machines, Danitech will manage full lifecycle aftersales support, backed by a dedicated long-term original spare parts supply chain with reserved volume pricing for the Group throughout the whole agreement period.

By appointing Danitech as its global manufacturing partner for the Mezzera product line, EFI Reggiani strengthens Mezzera brand’s globally recognized quality standards while increasing competitiveness and shared market potential for both partners.

The agreement will enable to expand market reach and maximize customer value under the brand “Mezzera by Danitech”, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia, by leveraging both global sales networks, and at the same time increase competitiveness for the product line thanks to design and technological continuity.

“Our selection of Danitech as global manufacturing partner for the Mezzera range reflects our commitment to safeguarding the brand’s longstanding reputation for quality and performance”, said Vincenzo Marino, VP and GM Textile EFI Reggiani. “The comprehensive technical handover ensures that every “Mezzera by Danitech” machine fully complies with our original engineering specifications and quality standards.”

This partnership represents a cornerstone of Danitech’s long-term strategy to expand its position in integrated textile finishing solutions and strengthen its portfolio in the high-end machinery segment, supporting the Group’s goal to consolidate its global footprint in sustainable textile finishing technology.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in Danitech’s growth. By combining our manufacturing strength, leveraging both our Italian and Chinese plants, and sustainable solutions with Mezzera’s century-long heritage, we are now able to offer a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, environmentally responsible textile finishing technologies meeting the most demanding global standards”, said Danilo Cagnazzi, General Manager, Danitech Engineering and Solutions Srl.

By combining Mezzera’s heritage and technical excellence with Danitech’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the Group will deliver high-performance, end-to-end finishing solutions that enhance textile substrate quality for customers while reducing environmental impact through sustainable technologies.

“With full sales rights in Greater China, we are well positioned to meet the region’s growing demand with localized production, installation, and fast after-sales service—while maintaining the premium quality that defines the Mezzera brand” said Yin Jie, CEO, Suzhou Danitech Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Posted: July 21, 2026

Source: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)