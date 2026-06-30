Econogy Hub Spotlights Sustainable Material Innovation Amid Evolving Sourcing Priorities At Intertextile Apparel

SHANGHAI — June 29, 2026 — Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will return from 25 – 27 August at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), continuing to serve as a key sourcing platform for the global apparel textile industry.

Yet this sector is one that is consistently changing with the times. Against a backdrop of shifting energy markets and evolving sustainability priorities, the Autumn Edition’s dedicated Econogy Hub will spotlight next-generation natural, bio-based, and recycled textile solutions that support the industry’s long-term development.

Across the value chain, manufacturers and brands are reassessing raw material strategies and expanding the integration of renewable and recycled inputs into mainstream production. With synthetic fibres accounting for around 60% of global fibre consumption[1], diversification and material innovation are becoming central to sourcing decisions. The industry is entering a phase characterised by upgrading, with greater emphasis placed on performance, differentiation, and supply stability.

Within this landscape, the Econogy Hub serves as a focused platform responding to the industry’s evolving priorities. Bringing together certifiers and standards organisations, fibre producers, manufacturers, mills, and technology providers, the zone highlights scalable solutions aligned with recognised sustainability frameworks. Sustainability as a concept is increasingly linked not only to environmental responsibility, but also to operational efficiency and long-term economic viability – principles reflected across the zone’s cross-sector exhibitor showcase.

The Econogy Hub underscores the connection between ecological responsibility and economic performance, highlighting how material innovation supports both environmental progress and commercial success. Structured to facilitate direct exchange between exhibitors and sourcing professionals, the Econogy Hub forms part of Intertextile Apparel’s broader sustainability framework.

Previous editions have featured innovations such as bio-based dyes, waterless dyeing technologies, advanced cellulosic fibres, bio-based leather alternatives, and high-performance recycled yarns from established international companies including Birla, Hyosung, Lenzing, LYCRA, Nilit, and Unifi. With its open-structured layout, dedicated seminar space, and eco-focused display areas, the Econogy Hub is designed to facilitate direct exchange between exhibitors and buyers, and forms part of the fair’s broader sustainability framework. At the upcoming edition, the zone will once again feature a strong lineup of exhibitors, including:

Haelixa AG (Switzerland): a provider of DNA-based traceability solutions enabling textile brands to verify material authenticity from fibre to finished garment. Using natural DNA markers, Haelixa supports transparent supply chains for fibres such as organic cotton and cashmere. Its technology is used by international brands including C&A, OVS and Hugo Boss, with over 30 million garments traced in 2024.

a provider of DNA-based traceability solutions enabling textile brands to verify material authenticity from fibre to finished garment. Using natural DNA markers, Haelixa supports transparent supply chains for fibres such as organic cotton and cashmere. Its technology is used by international brands including C&A, OVS and Hugo Boss, with over 30 million garments traced in 2024. Hong Kong ZAKER New Material Technology: specialising in advanced material innovation, the company has developed the Rborne polyurethane platform, engineered for scalable, high-performance plant-based leather applications. The solution is designed to support the transition toward bio-based alternatives while maintaining durability and production efficiency for commercial use.

Sustainability as a sourcing requirement gains more prominence with each passing season. Which is why sustainable exhibitors across the fairground can be identified through the Econogy Finder initiative, with the number of approved suppliers increasing year on year to reach over 100 in the upcoming edition. The programme enhances transparency and sourcing efficiency, enabling buyers to identify verified sustainable enterprises across product categories.

Also within the fair’s green framework, an Econogy Tour will guide visitors to selected exhibitors aligned with evolving material and compliance priorities, while Econogy Talks will offer a series of forums and seminars for industry experts to exchange insights on related developments. In addition, the Econogy Hub Display Area will spotlight selected sustainable products, providing a consolidated overview of material innovations presented at the fair.

Beyond the Econogy Hub, Intertextile Apparel will present a comprehensive portfolio of specialised zones addressing diverse sourcing needs. In response to growing interest in material diversification, the Premium Wool Zone will highlight high-quality wool fabrics valued for their natural performance characteristics and versatility, particularly in suiting applications. Additional featured zones – including Accessories Vision, Beyond Denim, Essential Suits & Shirts, Functional Lab, the Innovation & Digital Solutions Zone, SalonEurope, and Verve for Design – will collectively reflect the breadth of today’s apparel textile market.

The fair is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center. It will take place alongside Yarn Expo Autumn, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), with the venue playing host to the entire apparel textile value chain. For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition will be held from August 25 – 27, 2026.

Posted: June 30, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd