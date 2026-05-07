Stäubli Solutions On Display At ITM Istanbul 2026

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — May 6, 2026 — Stäubli Textile is pleased to announce its participation in ITM 2026, the International Textile Machinery Exhibition. Taking place in Istanbul, ITM remains one of the most influential textile machinery exhibitions worldwide and a key meeting point for manufacturers, technology providers, and decision‑makers across Türkiye, the Middle East, and neighboring regions. The company will welcome visitors in Hall 8, Stand 803.

Türkiye: a strategic and fast‑moving textile market

Türkiye stands among the world’s most competitive textile and apparel producers, with a strong export‑oriented industry covering denim, home textiles, ready‑to‑wear, technical fabrics, and carpet weaving. Its strategic geographical position enables fast and cost‑effective access to European markets, making the country a key near‑shoring hub for brands seeking short lead times and production flexibility.

Operating in a highly dynamic environment, textile manufacturers in Türkiye and the surrounding regions continue to invest in automation, energy efficiency, and production reliability to remain globally competitive. This drives sustained demand for advanced weaving preparation, shedding, dobby, and Jacquard technologies capable of supporting high speeds, frequent style changes, and complex fabric structures.

Stäubli Solutions on display at ITM 2026

At ITM 2026, Stäubli will present a comprehensive portfolio covering Weaving Preparation Systems (WPS), electronic cam motions & dobbies, and Jacquard solutions, designed to enhance efficiency, process stability, and fabric quality across a wide range of weaving applications.

SAFIR PRO S47 automatic drawing‑in machine is specially designed for the production of standard fabrics made from coarse and fancy yarns, denim and technical yarns like glass. SAFIR PRO S47 combines maximum quality and performance with drawing‑in speeds of up to 190 ends/min, advanced Active Warp Control 2.0, high flexibility for fast start‑up, and a wide application range for complex, multi‑layer weaving setups.

The TIEPRO warp knotting machine is designed for universal use with standard warp yarns in any weaving mill. It features a type of yarn separation system without separating needles, which makes it especially economical.

TIEPRO knots a wide range of warp sheets automatically, efficiently, rapidly, and widely faultless.

The S1792 cam motion is built for continuous operation, it helps ensure consistent fabric quality even at very high production speeds.

It features 10 lifting units and is designed for high-speed weaving of plain weaves on both air-jet and rapier machines. It reaches speeds of up to 1,400 rpm for narrow and cotton applications.

The electronic rotary dobby S3060 is designed to deliver reliable and flexible performance for a wide range of weaving applications. With its robust construction and proven Stäubli technology, it supports stable high‑speed operation while ensuring precise shed formation. The S3060 offers excellent versatility for mills seeking efficiency, consistent fabric quality, and long‑term reliability in demanding production environments.

SX PRO Jacquard machine, combining high lifting capacity, precision, and durability for complex patterns and premium fabric production. The SX PRO produces excellent results in weaving terry, cloth, upholstery, tapestry, silk fabric, apparels or seat covers, and technical fabrics on all types of weaving machines.

Other Stäubli solutions to discover during ITM 2026

The electronic rotary dobby S3280 offers robust design, high speed, and excellent versatility for air‑jet and rapier weaving applications. This makes it a perfect fit for high speed denim weaving. The S3280 rotary dobby combines mechanical robustness with proven field performance.

The GA500 Jacquard harness is designed to ensure precise, stable, and reliable transmission between the Jacquard machine and the warp threads. It provides excellent geometric stability and long-term durability, enabling consistent fabric quality across a wide range of weaving widths and applications including silk, linings, cloths, decorative textiles, tablecloths, bed linens, towels…

Perfectly suited for velvet & technical fabrics weaving, the SX PRO V, LX PRO V and LXL PRO V Jacquard machines deliver precise, vibration-free shedding and outstanding resistance to high stress. Their compact, versatile design minimizes thread tension and ensures durable reliability, thanks to optimized sealing, efficient ventilation, easy access for adjustments and minimal maintenance.

Digital services hub: MyStäubli

MyStäubli, its digital customer platform designed to simplify daily operations. MyStäubli provides fast access to technical documentation, spare parts identification, service requests, and machine‑related information, supporting customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their equipment and strengthening long‑term performance.

Posted: May 7, 2026

Source: Stäubli Textile