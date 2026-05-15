BB Engineering Unveils New, Patented “Valuepack” Spin Pack At ITM 2026

REMSCHEID, Germany — May 13, 2026 — At the upcoming ITM in Istanbul, taking place June 9–13 at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Hall 7, Booth 702B, BB Engineering will once again be represented at a joint booth with its parent company, Barmag, and its representative, Tekstil Servis. The German machine manufacturer will showcase its expertise in man-made fiber and recycling technology, presenting its entire product portfolio, which includes components such as extruders and filters, as well as complete systems for spinning synthetic fibers, air-texturing, and PET recycling.

ValuePack – The new generation spin pack

With its new, patented spin pack, BB Engineering underlines its expertise in synthetic fiber spinning. Until now, spin packs have been equipped with either metal powder (“sand”) or filter candles as filter media. Both variants have their place in specific applications but come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. While sand packs score points primarily for their homogeneity and are therefore well-suited for virgin material, packs with filter candles offer an increased filter area and were originally developed specifically for recycling applications. The large filter area leads to better filter performance and service life, but at the same time is accompanied by a lower flux rate and shear. This can compromise homogeneity.

The ValuePack combines both methods — metal sand and filter candle — in a two-step filtration process. The melt first passes through the filter candle, where it is optimally filtered over a large filter surface down to 15 µm. The melt then flows through the sand chamber, where homogenization and shearing are the primary processes. As simple as the concept is, it is equally innovative and advantageous. BB Engineering is a pioneer with its multi-step filtration in the spin pack.

The result is significantly better homogeneity in terms of temperature and viscosity, improved spinning performance, and higher yarn quality for a wide range of applications that goes beyond pure recycling. Another advantage of the ValuePack is that it is already forced-sealed independently of pressure. This prevents leaks that can occur with self-sealing packages and offers a larger process window. Existing systems can be easily retrofitted to accommodate the ValuePack, which is slightly longer due to its design.

VarioFil® – A trusted and popular system for good reasons

Such as the popular VarioFil® compact spinning system from BB Engineering. Compact size, flexibility, and consistently high yarn quality—that’s what VarioFil® stands for, and that’s what Turkish fiber and textile producers value. “Our compact spinning system perfectly meets the needs of the Turkish textile market. Fibers and yarns from our VarioFil® customers are used, for example, in clothing, carpets, or textile automotive components such as seat covers or seat belts,” reports Ralf Morgenroth, Head of Sales and Customer Service. With over 60 systems installed since its market launch, Turkey is the largest market for VarioFil®.

Accordingly, BB Engineering will once again be showcasing its compact spinning system at ITM this year for customers, prospective clients, and industry professionals. VarioFil® produces high-quality yarns (POY, FDY, HTY, LSY, HMY) from all common polymers with a production capacity of up to 450 kg/h per extruder. VarioFil® also spins recycled PET or bottle flakes directly into POY or FDY with impressive quality.

COBRA® Filter sets new standards

BB Engineering first introduced the new COBRA® filter at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe and K 2025 — setting new standards in the process. The company had clear goals in mind during development: The filter was designed to handle the increasing levels of contamination in recycling, simplify filter changes and cleaning through automation, and significantly reduce operating costs.

The result is a system that combines continuous, large-area filtration with automated, chemical-free intermediate cleaning. Two filter cartridges with automatic switching ensure stable, reliable, and uninterrupted operation. As a result, COBRA® can handle even high levels of contamination where conventional candle filters or screen changers reach their limits. The integrated cleaning system significantly extends the service life of the filter media. At the same time, it reduces operational effort, melt loss, and energy consumption—all without the use of chemicals. This increases process reliability and significantly lowers operating costs.

As a versatile solution, COBRA® is suitable for both coarse and fine filtration. In addition to PET recycling, the system is also suitable for other applications, such as plastic spinning, where it can be used to improve efficiency or retrofitted.

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: BB Engineering GmbH