Uster Fabric Vision 2: Developed To Assist Fabric Producers Transition From Manual To Automated Inspection – With The Same Staff

USTER, Switzerland — March 11, 2026 — Why do many fabric producers still feel the need to rely on manual inspection? It’s understandable that they are nervous about safeguarding their fabric quality, given that it is the basis for customer satisfaction. Yet the skilled personnel they rely on to secure that quality can now be the success factor in a massive leap of progress – to automated inspection with the new Uster Fabric Vision 2. Smarter, more reliable inspection, creating bigger yields and avoiding the dreaded quality claims.

Fabric Vision 2 was developed to enable the smooth and simple transition from manual to automated inspection, with the confidence of knowing that the same knowledgeable staff are still a vital part of the process, the safe hands that make the upgrade worry-free for producers.

It’s true that fabric inspection solutions still occupy something of a niche position, despite years of development. Even with the extra possibilities from AI integration, manual inspection is still preferred by many companies.

The required investment in time and expertise for set-up and adapting to different fabrics has likely been a barrier. What’s needed is a game-changer – a system that is the perfect fit with existing staff skills to protect quality standards, reputation and profitability.

Smarter, simpler, more reliable

Uster developers are always innovating with latest technology, but they realized that progress in fabric inspection automation would need to focus on reducing the complexity for style configuration and setups, so the skills of current staffs could readily be applied. They also prioritized user-centric workflows, to avoid overly sensitive settings that might result in over-detections and time-consuming album reviews.

With these smart concepts, Uster Fabric Vision 2 becomes the game-changer the industry needs. Proven defect detection reliability is enhanced with cutting-edge AI technologies. But importantly it follows the unique approach of using human intelligence where needed – and automating the rest.

This new fabric inspection system doesn’t need an Uster expert or a specially-trained technician to operate it. Simplicity is the key, so existing staff have required skills. They can already define what a fabric defect is, with the ability perfected over years working on manual fabric inspection. Uster Fabric Vision 2 is based on a user-friendly workflows, simplifying complex tasks, so the system is transparent, intuitive, and quickly up and running.

Style tuning in 10 minutes

Uster’s latest-generation fabric inspection system benefits customers through AI-supported style tuning, based on textile parameters, enabling startup of new articles in less than 10 minutes.

Users with a basic understanding of the appearance of common defects can quickly create new detection settings for a specific fabric, guided step-by-step by a wizard which uses known textile parameters along with live images fromst the system cameras.

The integrated intelligence then applies this information to preset and adjust the necessary detection parameters to create an initial article setting. Inspection parameters can be visually fine-tuned, based on true color images, allowing quick and confident decision-making while setting adjustments, as well as creating classification rules.

Uster‘s machine learning classification reduces over-detection, using transparent rule-based methods, alongside real-time defect classification with individually customizable defect codes. Furthermore, the Super Inspection feature enhances process and quality assurance by allowing higher sensitivity background detection, making detailed information available whenever needed.

These simple and smart workflows are the key to improving both inspection reliability and operational efficiency.

Fast, intuitive… and already a hit

The fully integrated platform of Uster Fabric Vision 2 brings together an advanced inspection system, AI-supported workflows, and powerful analysis and reporting tools in one seamless solution. This holistic approach enables fabric producers to achieve consistent quality, increase yield, and make informed, data-driven decisions with greater ease and confidence. Uster Fabric Vision 2 achieves all this with reduced cost of ownership, thanks to lower user skill requirements, faster adoption times and self-maintenance possibilities.

First introduced at ITMA Asia + CITME in Singapore in 2025, Uster Fabric Vision 2 was a hit with visitors to the show. Its improved user-centric workflows and usability, enabling customers to rely on their own quality inspection staff as operators, proved its value in meeting modern demands for automated fabric inspection. First-hand information will again be available at the upcoming Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. Meet the Uster fabric inspection experts with Uster agent Elmatex, at its booth D05 in Hall 12.0 from April 21 to 24. Curious fabric producers are warmly welcome!

Posted: March 16, 2026

Source: Uster Technologies AG