Polygiene Launches OdorCrunch2.0: Next-Generation Odor Capture Technology For Modern Textiles

MALMÖ, Sweden — March 3, 2026 — Polygiene, an innovator of odor control technologies for textiles, has announced the launch of Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0, a next-generation odor capture technology designed to significantly reduce odors in apparel and textiles through a non-metal capture mechanism.

Building on the development of the original Polygiene OdorCrunch technology, Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 delivers enhanced odor absorption performance across a wider range of fabrics, including lightweight 100 % polyester, blended constructions, and natural fibres. The technology works by capturing environmental odor molecules within the textile structure, preventing them from being released during wear and helping garments stay fresher for longer.

Unlike conventional odor control solutions, Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 is heavy-metal free and uses an odor capture mechanism that retains odor molecules without compromising fabric comfort, breathability, appearance, or performance.

Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 has been engineered for modern textile production environments and can be easily integrated into existing finishing processes, including padding and exhaust application methods. It delivers durable odor absorption performance and has been shown to provide a high level of odor reduction in accordance with ISO 17299-3, including on lightweight 100 % polyester.

In addition to performance and activewear, Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 is well suited to textile items that are not easily or frequently washed, such as garments requiring dry cleaning or specialist care. By maintaining freshness between cleaning cycles, the technology supports garment longevity due to less frequent cleaning whilst improving wearer confidence across a broader range of apparel categories.

Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 is designed to support growing sustainability expectations within the textile industry. The technology contains no heavy metals, no PFAS, and its biodegradability properties are currently under testing. By enabling garments to be worn more times between washing, Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 has the potential to support reductions in water and energy usage over a product’s lifetime.

With its combination of high-performance odor absorption, broad fabric compatibility, ease of application, and future-ready sustainability profile, Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0 represents the next evolution of Polygiene’s odor control portfolio.

For more information about Polygiene OdorCrunch2.0, please visit www.polygiene.com.

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: Polygiene