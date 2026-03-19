ITM 2026: Barmag And Neumag Showcase Innovations Across All Manmade Fiber Processes

REMSCHEID / NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — MARCH 19, 2026 — For the first time, Barmag is presenting itself alongside its new parent company, Rieter. At this year’s ITM in Istanbul, both companies will be represented from June 9 to 13 at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Hall 7, Booth 702B.

As a technology leader in the field of chemical fiber equipment, Barmag will showcase its entire portfolio of systems for filament yarn, staple fiber, and nonwoven production, as well as solutions for the networked factory.

The future of filament spinning

The new POY 2.0 concept already impressed industry experts at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025. Presented to only a select group in Singapore, the heart of the concept—the semi-automated winding machine—will be shown to the general public for the first time. WINGS POY 2.0 features an automatic string-up function – a long-awaited feature in the market that keeps string-up times consistently short and sustainably reduces waste. At the same time, staffing requirements at the winding level are reduced, which represents a significant advantage for many spinning mills given the increasing shortage of skilled personnel. Numerous other features make the entire concept a sustainable solution with significant optimizations in terms of energy efficiency, material consumption, waste production, and yarn quality.

Efficient texturing with eFK EvoSmart

Barmag’s manual texturing machine, the eFK EvoSmart, focuses on energy-efficient yarn production while delivering the highest yarn quality. The technological features of the eFK EvoSmart sustainably reduce both energy consumption and operating costs—without compromising on quality and process reliability. By combining energy-optimized process control with innovative components such as EvoHeater and Smart Godets, the eFK EvoSmart achieves a significant reduction in specific energy consumption—with potential savings of 25% per kilogram of yarn. Additional features reduce maintenance requirements by up to 50%.

Neumag’s EvoSteam process reaches perfection

The state-of-the-art Neumag EvoSteam process, which impresses not only with significant energy savings but also with even better fiber quality, is complemented by two new developments: EvoDuct and EvE-2. EvoDuct optimizes airflow distribution in the air jet, resulting in lower pressure drop, reduced energy consumption, and a more uniform airflow. Together, these factors have a positive effect on fiber quality and fiber uniformity. EvE-2 improves monomer and hot air extraction. The extraction nozzles minimize air turbulence and improve the uniformity of cooling in the air jet. The monomer extraction system, accessible from the outside, facilitates maintenance work and significantly increases spinning performance.

Another component of this perfected concept is the wiping robot, which is already in use in a similar manner at the Barmag filament spinning mill. This means that the benefits—consistent, excellent wiping quality, extended cleaning intervals, reduced labor costs, savings on consumables, and the synchronization of cleaning cycles with can changes and splice management—are now available in the staple fiber process.

Setting new standards in BCF yarn production

With its BICO BCF technology, the Neumag brand is introducing a completely new type of yarn to the market that takes carpet performance to a new level: greater bulk, improved recovery properties, and all this with approximately 20% less pile yarn consumption—without compromising the brand’s renowned high quality. The result: lighter carpets with the very high quality characteristics of Neumag yarns.

Also new to the portfolio: Neumag’s FiberGuard BCF – an intelligent system combining sensors and software that measures yarn tension between the twisting and winding stages in real time. The software automatically reacts to deviations and adjusts the process independently. This means: less waste, higher efficiency, and greater sustainability. FiberGuard is compatible with all current BCF machines and can be easily retrofitted into existing BCF S8 machines.

Toward the networked factory with atmos.io

atmos.io is the operating system for intelligent yarn production. Every machine – whether a pilot plant or large-scale production with hundreds of positions – comes with the digital core. This makes atmos.io the basis for the smart factory. In the integrated app store, yarn manufacturers can put together exactly what they really need. atmos.io provides data-based decision-making criteria – objectively, efficiently and with a focus on quality. It digitizes the entire material flow: every bobbin carries its own data, from the melt to the warehouse.

This allows yarn manufacturers to intervene in production at any time – quickly, precisely and profitably. The advantages: less waste, higher yarn quality, less effort for shop floor employees. The system integrates seamlessly into existing production and IT infrastructures. atmos.io relies on an intelligent data infrastructure that meets the highest standards of cyber security while providing consistent, trustworthy data for secure and efficient process control.

Posted: March 18, 2026

Source: BARMAG – A Subsidiary of the Rieter Group