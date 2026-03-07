Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition To Spotlight Smart Textiles, Sleep Trends And Sustainable Sourcing

SHANGHAI — March 5, 2026 — The home textiles industry is ready to gather in Shanghai next week as Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition 2026 prepares to open at the National Exhibition and Convention Center from 11 – 13 March.

Bringing together more than 360 exhibitors from six countries and regions, the fair will showcase an extensive array of home textiles, including bedding, towelling, carpets, home textile technologies, textile design and more, serving as a forward‑thinking hub where design, sustainability and smart living converge.

Set against China’s rapidly evolving consumer market and growing interest in the ‘sleep economy,’ the fair will spotlight eco‑conscious products, functional home textiles and sleep‑oriented solutions, offering visitors an in‑depth showcase of next‑generation materials and concepts poised to shape the future of home interiors and wellness‑driven lifestyles.

Visitors can source across the full spectrum of home textiles at the fair, highlighted by sustainable options from O Jia He Home Textile (booth number 5.2G06), showcasing carpets made from recyclable, degradable materials with subdued patterns, and Tourgo (5.2E17), presenting bedding products including pillow cores made from 100% naturally degradable materials, alongside Foshan Recoton Textile (5.2G30), Nantong Textile Innovative Plaza (5.2E38), Suzhou Synteks (5.2J02), and Wujiang City Yunjie Textiles (5.2E09). Meanwhile, Jiangsu Rayfull Textile Technology (5.2E48) and Nibo Sixiang Home Technology (5.2G42) will make their debut this edition.

Pavilion highlights: Designer Pavilion creativity and Uzbekistan Pavilion debut

Enhancing these offerings, the Designer Pavilion will spotlight a concentrated showcase of creativity-led innovation from leading exhibitors. Haoyun Home Decoration (Nantong) (5.2E86) will present original hand-drawn textile printing patterns, beautifying home textile aesthetics with culturally rich designs crafted by a team from the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts. Nantong Banxia (North Star) (5.2C83) focuses on premium home textiles R&D, blending ergonomics, material science, and aesthetic design to create a ‘featherlight, silk-like’ sleep experience. Meanwhile, Nantong Xinganxian Home Textile Design (5.2B81) will highlight frontier sleep technology and aesthetic solutions, providing high-design, functional duvet and pillow cores for top brands through innovative materials, structures, and cross-industry collaboration.

New to this edition, the Uzbekistan Pavilion (5.2A53) is organised by the Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan and will feature approximately 10 companies showcasing the country’s textile strengths across the value chain. The pavilion will present its bedding and bath offerings, highlighting high-quality cotton yarn, traditional craftsmanship, and sustainability-focused practices. These elements combine softness, durability, and distinctive Central Asian-inspired design, appealing to international buyers. Additionally, the pavilion will also reflect Uzbekistan’s strengths in apparel fabrics and garment production, building a bridge to the concurrently held Intertextile Apparel.

Elite buyers target next-gen home textile opportunities

The fair continues to attract renowned industry players across the global retail and supply chains, including Adairs, Lidl & Kaufland, MUJI, Otto Group, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, The Home Depot, Williams-Sonoma alongside key domestic buyers. It offers a crucial platform for both buyers and exhibitors to exchange ideas on product development that align with market trends – particularly within the expanding ‘sleep economy’ and sustainability-driven purchasing, which forges new partnerships and facilitates the adoption of commercially viable trends.

Fringe programme: revamp spotlights four key themes

This year’s fringe event features a bold transformation with expert-led forums, seminars, and panels centred on four key themes: Palette, NextGen, Go-Green, and Connector. These sessions will deliver fresh insights into sleep trends alongside other market drivers, relating directly to the evolving demands shaping the future of home textiles.

Sleeping Aid Summit 2026: will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and experts to explore sleep health integration with home textiles, launching the 2026 Sleep Aid Report on emerging trends and featuring the Sleep Aid Display Area (5.2L96) with innovative products for immersive, design-driven sleep experiences.

Colour Sense*Ability: Transforming a Home into a Personal Haven in 2027 Through Multi-Sensorial Design: led by Pantone Color Institute Vice President Ms Laurie Pressman, this session will explore multi-sensorial home designs that combine colour, scent, tactility, sound, and light – drawing inspiration from nature and personal wellbeing.

Additional highlights include Fibres at the Core, Life Reborn – Lenzing Innovative Fibre in Home Textile and Interior Applications and Freudenberg Performance Materials Group’s discussion on Evolon Anti-mite Material Used for Bedding Application, rounding out a dynamic fringe lineup focused on sustainable fibres and future-ready textiles.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition 2026 will be held concurrently with Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Yarn Expo Spring, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).

To find out more about this fair, please visit: www.intertextilehome.com.

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.