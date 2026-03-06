Innovation Meets Scale: 600+ Exhibitors In Global Sourcing Spotlight At Next Week’s Yarn Expo Spring 2026

SHANGHAI — March 6, 2026 — Spanning 27,000 sqm, over 600 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions – including new exhibiting countries from Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan and the US – are set to showcase a comprehensive array of products at Asia’s leading yarn and fibre trade fair.

Other exhibitors at the fair, opening 11 – 13 March 2026 in Hall 8.2 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), hail from, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Taiwan, the UK and Vietnam. This year’s edition will deliver greater international appeal, with suppliers presenting eco-friendly cotton yarns, recycled and regenerated fibres, and much more through the International Zone plus seven dedicated product zones. Buyers can explore the full spectrum of sourcing options, complemented by a dynamic fringe programme featuring fashion trend showcases and forums for industry exchange.

Prior to the fair, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, commented: “We are very pleased to see stronger exhibitor participation at Yarn Expo Spring 2026 compared to last year, supporting one of our most comprehensive Spring Editions to date. As the industry continues to transform, we anticipate the fair will further strengthen global sourcing collaboration and highlight the innovation driving the yarn and fibre sector. Sustainability and high-performance fibres remain in the spotlight, and we believe the fair will inspire the market with forward-looking solutions for the seasons ahead.”

Zone-by-zone sourcing preview

With most exhibition space categorised according to products, the platform is tailored for buyers to efficiently allocate their sourcing needs across distinct zones, ensuring seamless navigation from high-volume chemical fibres to premium natural yarns and region-specific specialties.

International Zone : gathers over 70 exhibitors offering high-quality products from global suppliers. Renowned participants include Cotton Council International (USA), NORGIIS Group LLC (UK), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), and XDD Textile Company Limited (Vietnam).Within this zone, the India Pavilion – organised by the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) – features nearly 30 dynamic exhibitors showcasing pure cotton carding, combed and compact spinning, viscose, synthetic options, recycled and organic/BCI yarns, spandex, and various blended yarns like polyester-cotton. This enhances buyers’ access to numerous Indian products for efficient sourcing diversification and innovation.

: gathers over 70 exhibitors offering high-quality products from global suppliers. Renowned participants include Cotton Council International (USA), NORGIIS Group LLC (UK), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), and XDD Textile Company Limited (Vietnam).Within this zone, the India Pavilion – organised by the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) – features nearly 30 dynamic exhibitors showcasing pure cotton carding, combed and compact spinning, viscose, synthetic options, recycled and organic/BCI yarns, spandex, and various blended yarns like polyester-cotton. This enhances buyers’ access to numerous Indian products for efficient sourcing diversification and innovation. Cashmere Yarn Zone : focuses on pure cashmere, cashmere-blend yarns, and new developments in this premium natural fibre category. The zone supports buyers seeking high-quality yarns for knitwear and apparel applications, including sweaters and fashion knit pieces. Featured exhibitors include Shandong Dashing Cashmere Products and Zhejiang Sunyouo Industrial.

: focuses on pure cashmere, cashmere-blend yarns, and new developments in this premium natural fibre category. The zone supports buyers seeking high-quality yarns for knitwear and apparel applications, including sweaters and fashion knit pieces. Featured exhibitors include Shandong Dashing Cashmere Products and Zhejiang Sunyouo Industrial. Chemical Fibre Zone : offers a direct showcase of productivity improvements and quality advancement. Over 230 Chinese fibre manufacturers, such as Fujian Cyclone Technology, Shenghong Group and Sinopec Group, will present the latest developments. Notably, Anhui Xinyuan Biotechnology will spotlight bio-based polylactic acid (PLA) fibres, a fully biodegradable option with a low carbon footprint and performance benefits such as antibacterial properties, moisture-wicking comfort, low static, and UV resistance.

: offers a direct showcase of productivity improvements and quality advancement. Over 230 Chinese fibre manufacturers, such as Fujian Cyclone Technology, Shenghong Group and Sinopec Group, will present the latest developments. Notably, Anhui Xinyuan Biotechnology will spotlight bio-based polylactic acid (PLA) fibres, a fully biodegradable option with a low carbon footprint and performance benefits such as antibacterial properties, moisture-wicking comfort, low static, and UV resistance. Fancy Yarn Zone : over 150 top-tier enterprises are set to unveil their most stylish seasonal yarns. Key players include Ease Loong Tech and Jiangsu New Victor Industrial, and Yulin Yuefang Bleaching and Dyeing, a specialist in yarn dyeing and bleaching with a focus on cylinder dyeing and dyed yarns for fancy-yarn applications.

: over 150 top-tier enterprises are set to unveil their most stylish seasonal yarns. Key players include Ease Loong Tech and Jiangsu New Victor Industrial, and Yulin Yuefang Bleaching and Dyeing, a specialist in yarn dyeing and bleaching with a focus on cylinder dyeing and dyed yarns for fancy-yarn applications. Green Linen Yarn, Silk Yarn and Quality Wool Yarn Zones : fuses cutting-edge technology with timeless fashion. More than 30 leading companies will showcase their newest breakthroughs in wool, silk, linen, and linen-blended yarns, featuring Zhejiang Tongwei Textile, Hubei Jinghua Textile Group, Shengzhou Dingshun Silk, and many more driving the next wave of natural textile quality.

: fuses cutting-edge technology with timeless fashion. More than 30 leading companies will showcase their newest breakthroughs in wool, silk, linen, and linen-blended yarns, featuring Zhejiang Tongwei Textile, Hubei Jinghua Textile Group, Shengzhou Dingshun Silk, and many more driving the next wave of natural textile quality. Natural Cotton Yarn Zone: emphasises environmental stewardship, technology and fashion. Over 80 spinners, including Linqing Sanhe Textiles Group, Shandong Weiqiao Textile Technology, Wuhu Fuchun Dye and Weave will demonstrate their cotton products, with a wide range of weights and various spinning methods.

Together, these zones will equip international and domestic buyers with a wealth of yarn and fibre options to meet diverse, country-to-country needs, from high-volume production to specialised applications.

Cutting-edge fibre trends and company showcases

Visitors can look forward to a fringe programme featuring new products and technologies, offering early access to new industry developments straight from the source. This lineup of trend showcases and forums will highlight emerging innovations, empowering upstream and downstream players to play a leading role in shaping future opportunities.

China Yarns Fashion Trends : presents future yarn fashion trends, providing textile enterprises with inspiration and market direction.

: presents future yarn fashion trends, providing textile enterprises with inspiration and market direction. Enterprise Product Launch : unites distinctive companies and industry associations – with Sateri Group a key highlight – to release new products and lead fashion trends.

: unites distinctive companies and industry associations – with a key highlight – to release new products and lead fashion trends. New Fibre New World – Textile Materials Innovation Forum : gathers acadamics, corporate executives, and industry experts to interpret selected products from the China Fibre Fashion Trend, green sustainable fibres, as well as high-end fashionable and functional fibres.

: gathers acadamics, corporate executives, and industry experts to interpret selected products from the China Fibre Fashion Trend, green sustainable fibres, as well as high-end fashionable and functional fibres. Tongkun · China Fibre Fashion Trend 2026/2027: visitors can explore the innovative achievements in domestic high-tech fibres – including the dedicated Tongkun · China Fibre Fashion Trend 2026/2027 Show – connecting cutting-edge materials, applications, and future directions with downstream markets.

Yarn Expo Spring is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. The fair will be held alongside Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value, with the resultant synergy allowing exhibitors and buyers to maximise their business opportunities.

For further information, please visit: www.yarn-expo-spring.com.

Yarn Expo Spring will be held from March 11 – 13, 2026

Posted: March 6, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd