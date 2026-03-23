Former ASOS CEO Nick Beighton Joins Kornit Digital To Help Shape The Future Of On-Demand Fashion

ROSH-HA’AYIN, Israel — MARCH 19, 2026 — Kornit Digital LTD. (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global supplier of sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced it has appointed Nick Beighton, former Chief Executive Officer of ASOS, as a strategic advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors.

His appointment reflects Kornit’s continued focus on strengthening its connection to global brands, retailers, and digital commerce platforms as the industry transitions toward on-demand production. The Company plans to nominate Mr. Beighton for election to the Board at Kornit’s 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

“Nick’s experience leading a digitally native global fashion platform gives him a powerful perspective on the realities brands and retailers face today around speed, agility, and capital efficiency,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “As the fashion industry moves toward more demand-driven production models, his insight will help Kornit strengthen its role in enabling the next generation of global supply chains.”

Nick Beighton commented, “Kornit sits at the center of one of the most important shifts happening in fashion today. The industry is moving from inventory-heavy supply chains toward more agile, demand-driven production models. The convergence of retail, manufacturing, and on-demand fulfillment is accelerating, and Kornit is uniquely positioned to enable this transformation.”

Having led ASOS through one of the most significant digital transformations in modern fashion retail, Mr. Beighton brings an exceptional track record in global fashion and e-commerce. Over a 12-year tenure with ASOS, he helped scale the business into a multi-billion-dollar global platform, navigating hyper-growth, supply chain complexity, omnichannel evolution, and the industry shift from inventory-based models toward more agile, demand-driven operations. His experience spans global fashion and apparel dynamics, digitally native supply‑chain innovation, and the convergence of retail and manufacturing, with a proven ability to lead organizations through structural change and disruption.

Mr. Beighton’s perspective comes from the demand side of the industry, shaped by decades leading retail and consumer-focused organizations. This experience complements Kornit’s existing Board composition and adds a valuable perspective on how global brands and digital platforms are rethinking supply chains, capital efficiency, and speed to market.

Mr. Beighton’s engagement will commence on April 1, 2026. Mr. Beighton will also participate in Kornit’s upcoming Konnections 2026 industry event, where global brands, manufacturers, and technology leaders will discuss the future of fashion production.

Posted: March 23, 2026

Source: Kornit Digital LTD.