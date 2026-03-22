Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), The Organization Behind The Global Woolmark Brand Selected Bryan Fry As CEO

SYDNEY, Australia — MARCH 16, 2026 — Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), the organization behind the global Woolmark brand, has announced Bryan Fry as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

AWI Chairman George Millington says the decision by the Board follows an extensive recruitment process.

“Bryan brings global leadership experience, most recently serving as Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Winemakers, where he led large-scale international operations across multiple markets and premium brands.

His career is distinguished by a rare combination of hands-on agricultural experience as an agronomist alongside deep expertise in international marketing, brand development and commercial strategy. This unique blend of skills positions him strongly to lead the research, development and marketing organization for Australian woolgrowers, including AWI’s global Woolmark program.

Bryan’s background in agriculture, coupled with his proven global leadership and brand expertise, makes him exceptionally well suited to lead the organization.

I would also like to thank John Roberts for his outstanding leadership as CEO since October 2021. During his tenure, John has delivered strategic focus and strong performance for the organization and industry alike. John will work closely with Bryan to ensure a thorough and seamless handover, supporting continuity and ongoing momentum.”

Bryan Fry said he was looking forward to commencing the role and working closely with stakeholders across the industry.

“I am excited to join AWI and to help deliver better outcomes both on and off farm. Australian wool is by far the best natural fibre in the world and I am looking forward to playing my part in securing an even brighter future for woolgrowers and the wider industry.”

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) / Woolmark